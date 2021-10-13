QPR
‘Another couple of million on the price tag’, ‘Unreal’ – This QPR man comes in for huge praise for role in crucial national team victory
Scotland took a huge step to finishing second in their World Cup Qualifying group as they beat Faroe Islands 1-0 thanks to a late Lyndon Dykes goal.
The QPR striker has become an important figure for the Scots since he made his debut last year, originally helping them to Euro 2020. Now, the focus is on reaching Qatar, and successive wins in this international break means Steve Clarke’s men need just one win from their final two games to guarantee a play-off spot.
Having scored the equaliser against Israel last time out, Dykes made a decisive contribution again, as he got the winner.
Whilst there was an element of fortune to the goal, as it hit the former Livingston man and went in, Dykes had to be in the right place. Plus, it continued the trend of the 26-year-old delivering when Scotland needed him too as he has now scored in four straight games.
As you would expect, R’s fans were delighted for the striker and here we look at some of the reaction to the player from Twitter…
Another couple million on the price tag https://t.co/OJVArVh1IC
— sonnyStacks 🇳🇴 (@StacksSonny) October 12, 2021
Get in Lyndon!
No Scotland No Party 🏴#FROSCO https://t.co/SdSGU14xJA
— Duncan Darlison 🏴☠️ (@qprduncan) October 12, 2021
He’s too goooooood 🔵⚪️🔵
— Dom 🏴🧢🏴 (@QPR_DK) October 12, 2021
Crack open the Irn Bru
— Scott Christy-Jones (@MrChristyJones) October 12, 2021
Gonna hurry up and get promoted, then sell him for £50m plz. https://t.co/oQsOiV319J
— 🟡Ben⚫️ (@ben_1_2_) October 12, 2021
Lyndon bloody Dykes. And he's ours #QPR
— Jamie (@JamieQPR) October 12, 2021
Lyndon Dykes 🥱 Water is wet 😴 Copy and paste.
Unreal 💙🤍 #QPR
— Harry Carter 🏴🏴 (@hazzacarter) October 12, 2021