‘Another coup for the club’ – Middlesbrough lead race for Australian international: The verdict

Middlesbrough are currently leading the race for Charlotte FC midfielder Riley McGree, as per a report from The Sun.

The report states that Birmingham City are also in the running for midfielder who spent the first half of the season at St Andrew’s, whilst Nottingham Forest are also interested.

However, it is Boro who are ahead at this moment in time, with the Blues unable to match the finances required for his services.

Chipping in with two goals and two assists in 13 Championship matches for Birmingham, McGree proved to be a bright spark in the Blues midfield.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Middlesbrough’s interest in the 23-year-old…

Marcus Ally

In terms of attacking midfield options, Boro look pretty stacked with Matt Crooks, Marcus Tavernier and Martin Payero all competing for two slots in Wilder’s side. McGree did not exactly set the world alight in his season and a half at St Andrew’s, but often stood out in a fairly poor Birmingham City side.

I am not sure that this would be the right fit for McGree, Boro invested heavily in Martin Payero in the summer and bringing in McGree could block the Argentinian’s pathway. Boro should be on the lookout for a box-to-box midfielder rather than another number eight or ten to pad out their squad going into the second half of the season.

A move back to the Championship would be exciting for the 23-year-old, but I do not see him kicking on at Boro of all destinations.

Declan Harte

Middlesbrough have thrown their financial weight around this window already with the capture of Arsenal’s Florian Balogun on loan.

This would be another coup for the club, to secure the player from Birmingham is a signal of intent that the club are aiming for promotion this season.

Birmingham are unable to compete financially over their own player, which is a bitter pill to swallow, but this move shows that Middlesbrough are taking the window seriously as Wilder attempts to make his mark on this squad.

George Dagless

Chris Wilder is really making an impact at Boro and I think this would be another statement of intent from the Teessiders if they could get McGree in.

He is clearly a very talented footballer and I think his talents should be on show in the Championship with the view to him challenging for promotion to the Premier League.

Birmingham clearly wanted to try and keep him but do not have the financial clout to make it happen and that is where Boro could step in.

I think under Wilder he could become an even bigger and better talent than he already is so why not take the plunge and see what happens.