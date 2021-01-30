Another concerning Sheffield Wednesday off-field update shared

Several members of the Sheffield Wednesday squad have once again not been paid their full salary for January.

The Owls’ financial issues have been well-documented over the past few months, and it was reported that the players didn’t receive their wages for December on time.

And, the Sheffield Star have confirmed that the same thing has happened this month.

They state that any players in the squad who earn £7,000 a week or less will have been paid in full, but those who are on more than that figure each week won’t have been paid in full.

The PFA were contacted when this situation came up last month, and whilst the update claims the payments will be made in the future, it remains to be seen if they will get involved this time.

For the Owls, the only focus right now will be on helping the team out of the relegation zone, with today’s game against Preston at Hillsborough a huge one.

Neil Thompson’s side are six points from safety, although they do have a game in hand on most of the teams above them.

The verdict

This is not what the Wednesday fans would’ve wanted to hear, and it shows that the problems are running pretty deep for the club at the moment.

Dejphon Chansiri has commented on this issue in the past by stating it will get sorted, and in fairness it did. But, it can’t help the mood around the group when this keeps happening.

That needs to be put to be forgotten now though, with the focus on Preston and chasing a much-needed three points.

