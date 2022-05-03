Another Charlton Athletic departure confirmed following Johnnie Jackson exit

Charlton Athletic have confirmed that assistant manager Terry Skiverton has left the club after boss Johnnie Jackson departed.

The Addicks announced earlier today, to the surprise of many, that the former player, who replaced Nigel Adkins as manager in October, had left following the end of the League One campaign.

And, it’s now been revealed that Skiverton has followed Jackson out the door, although fellow coaches Jason Euell, Glynn Shimell and Jon De Souza will remain at the club.

Skiverton only joined the Londoners from Yeovil Town in January to link up with Jackson as part of his backroom team, but he struggled to have a positive influence on the group in terms of results, as Charlton had a frustratingly inconsistent final few months.

His departure will allow the next manager to bring in their own assistant, with owner Thomas Sandgaard expected to take his time over finding a replacement for Jackson as they prepare for the 22/23 season, where promotion will be the aim for whoever comes in.

A 4-0 loss to Ipswich on the final day over the weekend meant Charlton finished 13th this year.

The verdict

This is a move that does make sense as Skiverton was clearly brought in to work with Jackson at his request, so it’s right that he leaves with the manager.

It will also ensure that whoever does come in can bring in a trusted number two, which is always important, yet there is some continuity as the other coaches are remaining.

So, it’s now a case of waiting and seeing who is going to arrive for what will be a very big job next season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.