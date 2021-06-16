Another candidate ruled out of running for West Brom vacancy

West Bromwich Albion will not be re-appointing Tony Pulis as the club’s manager this summer.

Sam Allardyce left the Hawthorns at the end of the 2020/21 campaign, opting not to step back into the Championship with the Baggies after relegation from the Premier League.

The lookout for his successor has seen West Brom meet a number of dead ends, which had seen speculative suggestions that Pulis could return either in the dugout or as Luke Dowling’s successor as Sporting Director.

Yet, the Express and Star has quashed those rumours, stating that neither the club nor Pulis are interested in reuniting.

The 63-year-old previously held the West Brom post between 2015 and 2017. During that time the Baggies were a comfortable mid-table side in the Premier League, but he departed in November 2017 after a long winless run left the club facing relegation back into the Championship.

21 things every West Brom fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21 In what year were West Brom founded? 1868 1878 1888 1898

Since then Pulis has managed Middlesbrough, who he led to the Championship play-offs in 2017/18, and Sheffield Wednesday.

However, his spell at Hillsborough was short lived last season, with Sheffield Wednesday doomed in the Championship on the back of an off-season point deduction. He was replaced by another former Albion boss, Darren Moore, who took the Owls down.

The Verdict

It’s not really a surprise to see that Pulis has been ruled out of the running for the manager’s job at West Brom. He’s 63 now and the rebuild at the Hawthorns requires a younger head, you fell.

He might have been a good candidate for a role higher up, but that’s clearly not the route West Brom are going down and Pulis won’t be returning.

That’s another candidate ruled out and West Brom need to get moving to get something in place.

Plans need to be put in place ahead of the new season before it is too late to hit the ground running in 2021/22. The Championship is going to be as tough as ever and the Baggies need to be prepared.

Thoughts? Let us know!