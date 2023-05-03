This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Preston North End are interested in bringing on-loan Everton striker Tom Cannon back to the club next season.

North End won the race to sign Cannon on loan in January ahead of the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Oxford United and Fleetwood Town.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed an outstanding stint at Deepdale, scoring eight goals and registering one assist in 20 appearances in all competitions, proving to be a game-changer for a Lilywhites side who had struggled for goals all campaign prior to his arrival.

North End's play-off hopes were ended after the 4-1 defeat to Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Saturday, but Cannon's form was one of the main factors behind the club's push for the top six in recent months.

Manager Ryan Lowe has made no secret of his desire to secure a return for Cannon in the summer, but believes he will have no shortage of suitors, while The Sun claim that Toffees boss Sean Dyche intends to run the rule over Cannon in pre-season before deciding whether he will be allowed out on loan again.

FLW's Preston North End fan pundit Sam Weeden fears it could be a repeat of the Cameron Archer situation after the club failed to bring back the Aston Villa striker last summer following his successful loan spell last season.

"I think we really are looking at another Cameron Archer situation," Sam said.

"I think the whole mentality of Preston fans around the signings needs to change.

"The Cameron Archer situation got a bit embarrassing when the fans massively overestimated the affection he had for the club.

"He enjoyed his time here and he would have had that love for the club, but people made out like we were the only option he was going to go to and these players are really using us, as they should, to benefit their careers.

"We've got a good track record in recent years with young players, Daniel Iversen having an unreal game for Leicester last night, Sepp van den Berg scoring the other day, Cameron Archer has done really well at Middlesbrough, Anthony Gordon getting a £45 million move.

"We've got a good reputation with loan players, but these players are using us for nothing more than to benefit themselves and get that experience, so we need to stop being so attached to them and accept that these players are going to come and go."

It is difficult to disagree with Sam that it feels very similar to the Archer situation.

Cannon will be a man in demand this summer after his excellent stint with North End and with Everton in danger of relegation from the Premier League, he could be needed at Goodison Park if the Toffees are in the Championship.

But even if Cannon is allowed to depart temporarily again, many clubs in the second tier will be interested and it will be tough for the Lilywhites to bring him back, although Cannon will have enjoyed his time at Deepdale and that could put them in a strong position.

The positive for North End is that as Sam points out, the club are clearly trusted with talented youngsters from the top flight and it would be no surprise to see them use the loan market wisely again this summer.