Another Bristol City departure confirmed as off-field shake-up continues

Bristol City have confirmed today that Andrew Rolls has left his role as Head of Performance at the club with immediate effect.

📣 Andrew Rolls will leave his role as Head of Performance at #BristolCity with immediate effect. Rolls steps down after almost three years to pursue a new challenge. All the best Andy 🤝 — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) April 27, 2021

Rolls, who has worked at West Ham and Arsenal in the past, took over his current position with the Robins back in 2018. And, whilst fans don’t have full access to the day-to-day work that he does, Rolls has come in for criticism recently.

Supporters have been increasingly frustrated with how the club are run off the pitch, with complaints over the recruitment, lack of long-term planning and number of injuries, the latter of which Rolls is blamed for.

Therefore, there has been a demand for more change, after it was revealed that Mark Ashton is leaving as CEO to join Ipswich Town in the summer.

That news was welcomed by most of the support, and another exit has been announced, with Rolls leaving to ‘pursue a new challenge’.

This means owner Steve Lansdown has another senior position to fill as he also has to appoint a new manager, with Nigel Pearson currently only on a deal that runs until the end of the season.

The verdict

Major changes are taking place at Ashton Gate and the Bristol City fans will feel that these are a long time coming.

Rolls’ exit means that it’s another big decision facing Lansdown and he needs to get to work on finding suitable candidates for these important off-field positions.

Of course, naming a permanent manager is a priority too, so it could be an interesting and exciting few months ahead for the Robins.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.