Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Middlesbrough

‘Another bit of money down the drain’ – These Middlesbrough fans react to news on senior player

Published

17 mins ago

on

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Dejan Stojanovic has joined German outfit FC St Pauli on loan until the end of the season, the Championship club have confirmed.

Stojanovic joined ‘Boro from St Gallen back in the 2020 winter transfer window for a reported £1million, although the ‘keeper has since struggled for opportunities at The Riverside.

Since his move to ‘Boro, Stojanovic has made just nine appearances in all competitions for the club, with just one cup outing in the current campaign.

As a result, the 27-year-old has now headed to the German second-tier with St Pauli, no doubt with the hope of enjoying more regular game time.

Can you get 24/24 on our big 2021 Middlesbrough quiz?

1 of 24

What year were the club founded?

That now means that Middlesbrough have just two senior goalkeepers on their books, current number one and on-loan Fulham man Marcus Bettinelli, and 20-year-old Solomon Brynn, who has yet to make a senior appearance for the club.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, plenty of ‘Boro fans were keen to give their thoughts on Stojanovic’s temporary departure from the club, as they took to Twitter to react to that news.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the ‘keeper’s exit.


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Another bit of money down the drain’ – These Middlesbrough fans react to news on senior player

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: