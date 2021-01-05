‘Another bit of money down the drain’ – These Middlesbrough fans react to news on senior player

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Dejan Stojanovic has joined German outfit FC St Pauli on loan until the end of the season, the Championship club have confirmed.

Stojanovic joined ‘Boro from St Gallen back in the 2020 winter transfer window for a reported £1million, although the ‘keeper has since struggled for opportunities at The Riverside.

Since his move to ‘Boro, Stojanovic has made just nine appearances in all competitions for the club, with just one cup outing in the current campaign.

As a result, the 27-year-old has now headed to the German second-tier with St Pauli, no doubt with the hope of enjoying more regular game time.

That now means that Middlesbrough have just two senior goalkeepers on their books, current number one and on-loan Fulham man Marcus Bettinelli, and 20-year-old Solomon Brynn, who has yet to make a senior appearance for the club.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, plenty of ‘Boro fans were keen to give their thoughts on Stojanovic’s temporary departure from the club, as they took to Twitter to react to that news.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the ‘keeper’s exit.

I actually forgot we signed him — John (@mbro1) January 5, 2021

Wages off the books and used for a winger — Michael Emmerson (@mickeyemmerson) January 5, 2021

Million quid 👍🏼 — josh / (@heyjoshuajames) January 5, 2021

Pointless signing — 🌲 🎅 DPH 🌲 🎅 (@PoeticJustice23) January 5, 2021

Another million well spent — The man in black (@ourjudd) January 5, 2021

Best hope Bettinelli doesn’t get recalled in Jan by Fulham then, must have someone else lined up? — George (@Simmo649) January 5, 2021

wow another bit of money down the drain — Liam 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@liamvickers7) January 5, 2021