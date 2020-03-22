‘Another bit of good news’ – Many West Brom fans react to winger’s latest revelation

Many West Bromwich Albion fans have reacted to Matt Phillips’ social media post sharing the news of a newborn baby.

The Scottish international celebrated the news of his newborn via his official Instagram account which prompted his club to share the news via their official Twitter account.

Phillips has been in excellent form for West Brom this season, playing an important part in their rise to sit in the automatic promotion places.

33 appearances for the Baggies has seen Phillips net six goals and gain five assists, providing Slaven Bilic with a key attacking threat.

With the current break in football due to recent events, Phillips will be hoping he can continue that form and help play a part in what looks likely to be an automatic promotion to the Premier League for the Hawthorns outfit.

Phillips, 28, is celebrating his best goalscoring season since leaving Queens Park Rangers for West Brom in the 2015/2016 season when he netted an impressive eight times.

Having played regularly this term, Phillips has 102 appearances to his name in a West Brom shirt.

Below are some of the responses to Phillips’ tweet:

