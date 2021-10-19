Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Fulham

‘Another big time Charlie’, ‘Not buying it’ – These Fulham fans react as Marco Silva provides player update amid transfer speculation

Published

53 mins ago

on

Fulham boss Marco Silva has stated that Fabio Carvalho is not going to feature against Cardiff tomorrow after he suffered a reaction from Covid-19.

The talented midfielder had starred for the Cottagers in the first month of the campaign, scoring three goals in five games and becoming a key player under the new manager.

However, an injury issue kept the playmaker out for the next month or so, but there had been a hope that he would return for the past few games.

But, Carvalho hasn’t been involved, and Silva told the club’s media today that it’s because he had tested positive for Covid, with the 19-year-old having a ‘bad reaction’ which will keep him out tomorrow.

It’s fair to say that the fans were sceptical about that claim though, as Carvalho’s contract expires at the end of the season and there has been plenty of speculation suggesting he will leave.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from Twitter…


