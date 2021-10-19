‘Another big time Charlie’, ‘Not buying it’ – These Fulham fans react as Marco Silva provides player update amid transfer speculation

Fulham boss Marco Silva has stated that Fabio Carvalho is not going to feature against Cardiff tomorrow after he suffered a reaction from Covid-19.

Marco. 🗣️ "Unfortunately, Fabio got Covid and is now recovering from that. He's done his 10 days and was back with us yesterday, but he had a bad reaction. He won't feature against Cardiff."#FULCAR pic.twitter.com/wbMDIT1opE — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) October 19, 2021

The talented midfielder had starred for the Cottagers in the first month of the campaign, scoring three goals in five games and becoming a key player under the new manager.

However, an injury issue kept the playmaker out for the next month or so, but there had been a hope that he would return for the past few games.

But, Carvalho hasn’t been involved, and Silva told the club’s media today that it’s because he had tested positive for Covid, with the 19-year-old having a ‘bad reaction’ which will keep him out tomorrow.

It’s fair to say that the fans were sceptical about that claim though, as Carvalho’s contract expires at the end of the season and there has been plenty of speculation suggesting he will leave.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from Twitter…

Not buying it at all.another players career about to nose dive. He better be paying the rent or there’s trouble 😂 — Fulham traveller (@stevenffc123) October 19, 2021

Do we believe this…… I would say No! 😂 — James bell (@BeBell02) October 19, 2021

Sign a contract with Fulham don’t just do what your agent says for money and muck your career up, plenty of time for that — Daniel Kimberley (@DanielKimberle4) October 19, 2021

Is anyone still believing any of this drivel…. Clearly another big time Charlie who thinks the grass is greener elsewhere 💤 — LucanFFC (@FfcLucan) October 19, 2021