Leeds United beat Plymouth Argyle 2-1 at Elland Road, but it wasn't without controversy, with Steven Schumacher left fuming at another major decision going against his side.

Leeds United v Plymouth Argyle

In the two sides first meeting in 16 years, Daniel Farke's side claimed all three points and held on to beat Plymouth despite a late fightback by the visitors.

Dan James gave the hosts the lead in the first half after Glen Kamara forced a poor attempted clearance from Kaine Kesler-Hayden, with the Welshman curling past Michael Cooper in the Plymouth goal.

It was quickly made two, when, less than 10 minutes later, Dutch striker Joel Piroe slotted home his sixth league goal of the season as his side forced another high turnover of the ball from good work by Crysencio Summerville.

Substitute Ben Waine pulled one back for the visitors late on as they then pushed for an equaliser but Leeds hung on for a deserved three points in the end. They closed the gap on Leicester City, who lost thanks to Sam Greenwood's free-kick for Middlesbrough.

The Whites have recorded six wins in their last seven league games and remain unbeaten at Elland Road. They are the only team in the Championship not to have tasted defeat on their own turf and have five wins in eight games at home in West Yorkshire.

However, the game against Plymouth wasn't without controversy, with Leeds having two penalty appeals waved away, and Plymouth one when Bali Mumba appeared to be fouled by Ethan Ampadu in the box, taking both the man and the ball in the process.

What was Schumacher's reaction to Leeds v Plymouth?

Speaking post-match to the media, Schumacher explained that the incident has been a recurring theme of late in the second tier, he said: "Another big call has gone against us at a big ground and that seems to happen every week.

"The one that was close to me was Bali when he gets into the box, you can hear the contact, the two lads' boots collided. You can hear the contact, there was no contact on the ball from their player, so again - I can't understand how it's not a foul.

"Trying to ask the referee and the fourth official at the time why it isn't that a foul and the answer we got was that it was just a coming together. Now, if it's a coming together in the box when our player's in control of it and the Leeds player doesn't make contact with it, that's a foul, it's a penalty."

Agreement for Schumacher's claim during the match was echoed in the Sky Sports studio during their Soccer Saturday programme. Former Premier League referee Mike Dean agreed that it should have been a spot kick at 2-0 down, he said: "We’ve seen the replay from behind the goal, he doesn’t play the ball, it’s a penalty."

Leeds United 2-1 Plymouth Argyle: The Verdict

Leeds had penalty appeals of their own during the 2-1 win at Elland Road, none of which were awarded. Georginio Rutter could feel most aggrieved not to receive one when he went down inside the area in the first half.

All-in-all, the referee made some poor decisions on both sides, and the Whites may have got unlucky themselves but could easily have given one away in that Ampadu-Mumba flashpoint.

Having said that, Leeds were the better side for the most part and deserved the win, although a penalty at that time in the match could have turned the game around for Plymouth, meaning Schumacher's frustration is definitely merited.

The implication that the bigger sides get better decisions from him is one with some supporting evidence, but generally speaking, these decisions tend to level out by the end of a season.