Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres helped Sweden beat Azerbaijan 5-0 in their Euro 2024 qualifier on Monday evening, which has left many Sky Blues fans excited.

The 24-year-old has been in outstanding form in the Championship this season - bagging 18 goals and eight assists as he's helped Mark Robins' side battle for the top six.

Gyokeres' form could well dictate whether Coventry are able to force their way back into the play-off places before the end of the season and he'll certainly be returning from international duty full of confidence.

Sweden bounced back from their 3-0 defeat to Belgium last week by putting five past Azerbaijan and Gyokeres was among the scorers.

Having set up Emil Forsberg's opener, the in-form forward bagged one of the simplest goals he'll score all season as he tapped in Jesper Karlstrom's low cross after the substitute had won the ball high up.

Gyokeres' performance on international duty has drawn an excited response from Coventry fans, who are likely looking forward to seeing him back in sky blue...