‘Anonymous’, ‘Waste of a shirt’ – Plenty of Leeds fans slam midfielder after first-half performance v Swansea

Leeds United fans were left questioning the impact of Tyler Roberts after a dull first-half against Swansea City in the Championship today.

The Welshman started the game in the no.10 role for Leeds. He’s now started every game since the restart, but fans are beginning to wonder what he actually brings to the team.

After a disappointing first-half for both sides, Leeds fans took to Twitter to berate the 21-year-old, who’s now featured 20 times in the Championship this season and scored three goals.

Instead of Roberts, Leeds fans have been calling for Pablo Hernandez to become more of a regular feature from the off – the Spaniard previously inspired Leeds to a 5-0 win against Stoke after coming on at half-time.

Roberts has seemed to struggle for Leeds once again, and he could face a contested summer if they step up into the Premier League. See what fans had to say about his first-half performance today:

Roberts at CAM just isn't working for me. It's a shame Hernandez isn't fully fit. #lufc — Nathan (@hank_lufc) July 12, 2020

Tyler Roberts looks like a waste of a shirt today. — Silvs (@MoodySilvs) July 12, 2020

Tyler Roberts just isn't good enough is he? Passenger in this team! Doesnt offer anything, can't get pablo on quick enough! — Ant (@AntVeress) July 12, 2020

Can’t see Tyler Roberts coming out for the 2nd half based on the first 20 minutes.

Game is completely passing him by. #mot #lufctv — KS (@LUFC76ALAW) July 12, 2020

The obvious sub again is Roberts for Hernandez. No doubt Roberts is a good player but he's very much a final 3rd player. If he's not having impact in there then he's not having an impact anywhere. #LUFC — ETHAN (@EthanFromOnline) July 12, 2020

Always going to be a tight game. Roberts offers nothing as a 10, klich is a different player without Pablo. We'll snatch this late on #lufc — Perko (@perko_1919) July 12, 2020

Harrison & Roberts anonymous and poor again in that 1st half. Surely Pablo on again at half time? #LUFC — Mikey Mangan (@Mikeyyy1989) July 12, 2020

Roberts looks like he has all the technical ability but is always out of sync with the rest of the team #lufc — Lewis (@lewis_rs10) July 12, 2020

Might need to change this up. Pablo for Roberts perhaps? #lufc — Lord Leeds (@leeds_lord) July 12, 2020