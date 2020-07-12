Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds United

‘Anonymous’, ‘Waste of a shirt’ – Plenty of Leeds fans slam midfielder after first-half performance v Swansea

Published

5 mins ago

on

Leeds United fans were left questioning the impact of Tyler Roberts after a dull first-half against Swansea City in the Championship today.

The Welshman started the game in the no.10 role for Leeds. He’s now started every game since the restart, but fans are beginning to wonder what he actually brings to the team.

After a disappointing first-half for both sides, Leeds fans took to Twitter to berate the 21-year-old, who’s now featured 20 times in the Championship this season and scored three goals.

Instead of Roberts, Leeds fans have been calling for Pablo Hernandez to become more of a regular feature from the off – the Spaniard previously inspired Leeds to a 5-0 win against Stoke after coming on at half-time.

Roberts has seemed to struggle for Leeds once again, and he could face a contested summer if they step up into the Premier League. See what fans had to say about his first-half performance today:


