‘Annoying’, ‘Understandable’ – These Sunderland fans react to latest club update

Sunderland confirmed this morning that their game against Accrington Stanley on Tuesday has been postponed.

Sunderland AFC’s upcoming game against Accrington Stanley has been suspended. Full story… 📝👇 — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) December 27, 2020

The Black Cats have been hit with a Covid-19 outbreak at the club, which has seen several fixtures called off over the past ten days.

Boss Lee Johnson was actually annoyed that he had to select a much-changed team to take on Wimbledon on December 15, as many first-team regulars were out.

The situation has got worse since then, and the club announced on their official site that the upcoming away game will not be played.

That means the Wearside outfit have played their last game of the year, with the team next scheduled to be in action against Northampton on January 2.

Whilst many fans accept it’s the right decision, this does have an impact on Sunderland’s promotion hopes, as the team are quickly dropping down the table, albeit with up to three games in hand on some rivals.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Understandable. Annoying and another blow to a very difficult season, but it is the correct decision. https://t.co/TscpOzngA5 — Allan Davis (@davis0688) December 27, 2020

Probably for the best one day training then a game no thanks. Rather have a full squad and few sessions behind them. https://t.co/alPHr3oMCz — SAFC Dolphins (@sportmad72) December 27, 2020

26 games in hand incoming, then for the we’ve got games in hand people to jump on the bandwagon 🙃 https://t.co/fHxGITvuFm — Zoe 🔴⚪️ (@zoe_louisesafc) December 27, 2020

No football until next year https://t.co/V9YVIViKEz — A LOVE SUPREME (@ALS_Fanzine) December 27, 2020

Obviously gutting is not playing but players health has to be at the forefront. https://t.co/zx5gIPsmlj — Connor Gardner (@ConnorGardner) December 27, 2020

We’re going to have 12 games in hand and lose them all aren’t we https://t.co/hHQjOJAGcz — Harry Days (@harrydays4) December 27, 2020