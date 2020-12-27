Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Annoying’, ‘Understandable’ – These Sunderland fans react to latest club update

Published

4 mins ago

on

Sunderland confirmed this morning that their game against Accrington Stanley on Tuesday has been postponed.

The Black Cats have been hit with a Covid-19 outbreak at the club, which has seen several fixtures called off over the past ten days.

Boss Lee Johnson was actually annoyed that he had to select a much-changed team to take on Wimbledon on December 15, as many first-team regulars were out.

The situation has got worse since then, and the club announced on their official site that the upcoming away game will not be played.

That means the Wearside outfit have played their last game of the year, with the team next scheduled to be in action against Northampton on January 2.

Whilst many fans accept it’s the right decision, this does have an impact on Sunderland’s promotion hopes, as the team are quickly dropping down the table, albeit with up to three games in hand on some rivals.

