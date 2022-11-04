“Annoying everybody” – Mark Fotheringham reveals comical Sorba Thomas update ahead of Huddersfield Town return

Huddersfield Town boss Mark Fotheringham has had a task on his hands controlling Sorba Thomas at the training ground this week, after the Wales international was forced to sit out Wednesday night’s defeat to Sunderland through suspension.

Thomas’ fifth booking of the season against Millwall last Saturday earned him a one-game suspension and meant that the clash with Sunderland was the first Championship fixture he’s been unavailable for this season.

In fact, apart from a three-game burst at the end of 2021/22 when Thomas was injured, it’s the first league fixture he’s missed in almost 18 months.

“(He’s) Chomping at the bit, jumping all over the roof, annoying everybody and just freaking out everyday because he’s not been able to play,” Fotheringham told this morning’s press conference when discussing the 23-year-old.

Training at Huddersfield is hard under Fotheringham and those players not in the starting line-up are constantly doing extra sessions.

Fotheringham sprung a surprise on Thomas this week, too, putting him through his paces with an intense running drill for good reason.

“He was quite shocked because two days after Millwall I put him in the training group for the subs and the non-starters and he was looking as if to say, ‘gaffer, am I in this group?’ I went, ‘yeah’,” Fotheringham continued.

“What I did was a really hard session with the guys and he ran about 7,000 metres, and I’ll tell you the reason I did it. It was to tire him out, just to tire him out because he’s got so much nervous energy, you’ve got to keep him under control.

“He came in the next day and he was quiet because he could hardly walk. We gave him a day after that and all it was to keep him calm and reined in so he comes and explodes here on Saturday.”

In theory, a rare midweek off for a player that juggles such an intense schedule should do Thomas good. Fotheringham, though, was keen to point out the Wales international’s robust nature, before insisting he’s glad he’s back for Blackburn Rovers on Saturday as Huddersfield look to dust themselves down after a 2-0 loss to Sunderland.

Fotheringham concluded: “He’s a great boy and a street kid. He’s a frustrating guy at times but I love him to bits. I love that he brings his personality out there, not trying to act or be like someone he’s not. He just expresses himself.

“What people don’t realise about him is that he’s very, very strong. He’s robust, does the back press well and runs forward. Everything he does is at a high intensity. He’s going to be one hell of a player if he progress at this rate.

“I’m so thankful to have him back this weekend.”

