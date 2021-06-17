Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bradford City

‘Announce Songo’o’, ‘That’s an improvement’ – These Bradford City fans react to club update

Published

38 mins ago

on

There’s a new era approaching at Bradford City with the appointment of a manager who knows how to get teams promoted from League Two.

The Bantams are a sleeping giant of the Football League and they will be hoping that the 2021-22 campaign is the one where they finally escape the fourth tier – and Derek Adams is well positioned to achieve such a feat.

Having guided Morecambe to an unlikely promotion to League One for the first time in their history, Adams swapped the Lancashire side for Yorkshire in what seemed like the worst-kept secret in football at the time.

With fans back in stadiums next season, Bradford will have significant money coming into the club and that means Adams should be backed accordingly in the transfer market, and Bantams fans are expecting new faces to come through the door soon.

One Morecambe player who has been heavily linked in the last week is Yann Songo’o, who announced that he had departed the Shrimps for a new challenge.

Bradford fans are hoping for an arrival announcement on him but instead they have revealed today that brand new swanky dugout seats have been installed at Valley Parade, which will delight the management team and substitutes.

There’s actual general excitement from some fans that the club is starting to become more professional again – but others just want new signings and fast.


