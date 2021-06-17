‘Announce Songo’o’, ‘That’s an improvement’ – These Bradford City fans react to club update

There’s a new era approaching at Bradford City with the appointment of a manager who knows how to get teams promoted from League Two.

The Bantams are a sleeping giant of the Football League and they will be hoping that the 2021-22 campaign is the one where they finally escape the fourth tier – and Derek Adams is well positioned to achieve such a feat.

Having guided Morecambe to an unlikely promotion to League One for the first time in their history, Adams swapped the Lancashire side for Yorkshire in what seemed like the worst-kept secret in football at the time.

With fans back in stadiums next season, Bradford will have significant money coming into the club and that means Adams should be backed accordingly in the transfer market, and Bantams fans are expecting new faces to come through the door soon.

One Morecambe player who has been heavily linked in the last week is Yann Songo’o, who announced that he had departed the Shrimps for a new challenge.

Bradford fans are hoping for an arrival announcement on him but instead they have revealed today that brand new swanky dugout seats have been installed at Valley Parade, which will delight the management team and substitutes.

There’s actual general excitement from some fans that the club is starting to become more professional again – but others just want new signings and fast.

That's an improvement. Still not a signing though — BW (@1903bw) June 17, 2021

I’ll be excited once I see some new players sat in some #bcafc — Gilly (@Gil_91_Corbey) June 17, 2021

They look class to be fair — Chris Hilton (@ChrisHilton83) June 17, 2021

Announce Songo'o sitting in one — Thomas Stirk 💙 (@TomStirk1992) June 17, 2021

Looking good, but are they going to bag 20 goals and fire us to promotion? — Headless Bantam (@VP_Bantam) June 17, 2021

They look brilliant. We are starting to look like a professional club now! — Ben Wood (@WoodBenjamin11) June 17, 2021

Looking class just need new signings in some now 😉 @Ryan5parks — declan wilson (@wilson_dec) June 17, 2021

Seriously tho these look 😍 https://t.co/4RP18zKD2x — Carl Walker (@CarlWalker1984) June 17, 2021

Another improvement, the ground is looking class again! #bcafc https://t.co/jZWl5jmIoj — Jonnie Carrington 🗨 (@RocketJonnie) June 17, 2021

Dugouts worthy of League 2 Champions them 😍 #bcafc https://t.co/tatvIsW0JT — Josh Spruyt (@JoshSpruyt) June 17, 2021

That looks much better https://t.co/QcblfoEMTf — Lee (@leepasq12) June 17, 2021