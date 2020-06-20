Do Not Sell My Personal Information
QPR

‘Announce return to lockdown’ – Plenty of QPR fans left reeling after home defeat to Barnsley

Published

9 mins ago

on

Queens Park Rangers fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Barnsley on their return to Championship action this afternoon.

After going into the temporary break in football on the back of a six game unbeaten run, QPR fans were hopeful that their side could mount a late promotion push in the remaining nine games of the season.

The visit of bottom-club Barnsley was supposed to set them on their way to just that, but instead it was Gerhard Struber’s side who left W12 victorious.

Elliot Simoes scored the only goal of the game after seven minutes, finishing neatly after Ben Williams slipped him through an open QPR defence.

It was a poor performance all-round from QPR, and it wasn’t the return to league duties that R’s fans were expecting. The defeat leaves Mark Warburton’s side in 13th-place of the Championship table – now seven points from the top-six.

Here’s how QPR fans reacted on Twitter to the defeat:


