Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘Announce relegation’ – Plenty of Middlesbrough fans aren’t happy with latest team announcement v Millwall

Published

7 mins ago

on

Middlesbrough will be hoping they can move out of the relegation places in the Championship when they take on Millwall on Wednesday afternoon. 

Neil Warnock’s side are currently sat 22nd in the second tier standings, and will be eager to pick up a much-needed three points at The Den.

But it certainly won’t be an easy task by any stretch of the imagination, as they come up against a Millwall side that are still in with a chance of finishing in the top-six in the Championship.

Can you name every Middlesbrough top goalscorer from the last 13 seasons? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 13

Which Middlesbrough player finished as their top goalscorer in the 2006/07 season?

Neil Warnock has named his starting XI ahead of the game, as they look to pick up a surprise win on Wednesday.

Plenty of Middlesbrough supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Warnock’s latest team selection for the game against the Lions.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Announce relegation’ – Plenty of Middlesbrough fans aren’t happy with latest team announcement v Millwall

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: