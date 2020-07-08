Latest News
‘Announce relegation’ – Plenty of Middlesbrough fans aren’t happy with latest team announcement v Millwall
Middlesbrough will be hoping they can move out of the relegation places in the Championship when they take on Millwall on Wednesday afternoon.
Neil Warnock’s side are currently sat 22nd in the second tier standings, and will be eager to pick up a much-needed three points at The Den.
But it certainly won’t be an easy task by any stretch of the imagination, as they come up against a Millwall side that are still in with a chance of finishing in the top-six in the Championship.
Can you name every Middlesbrough top goalscorer from the last 13 seasons? Test your knowledge in our quiz!
Neil Warnock has named his starting XI ahead of the game, as they look to pick up a surprise win on Wednesday.
The #Boro line-up, presented by @unibet #UTB
— Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) July 8, 2020
Plenty of Middlesbrough supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Warnock’s latest team selection for the game against the Lions.
Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….
Announce Relegation
— Ben (@Ben__MFC) July 8, 2020
Struggling to understand how Tav is still not in this team.
— Liam Wilson (@wilsoncgp) July 8, 2020
How has johnson kept his place over coulson?
— Alfie (@alfredmfc) July 8, 2020
Johnson,Friend and McNair this should be fun
— John (@Fr33d3m25) July 8, 2020
What is that team 😅
— Lewis Brook (@LewisBrook14) July 8, 2020
why johnson why
— Finlay (@Finlayyt) July 8, 2020
What does coulson have to do to get a start over Johnson
— Luke Boddy (@LukeBoddy10) July 8, 2020
Why still no Tav? Coulson? Seriously, can’t see how these 2 are not getting into our team.
— Neil Robson (@muscatboro) July 8, 2020
Warnock out
— Nick Batey (@nick_batey) July 8, 2020
Does Warnock get paid extra if he plays friend and Johnson or something???
— chris robson (@chrisrobson13) July 8, 2020
Probably the strongest team we can put out
— scotte (@scottecunno16) July 8, 2020
About as solid as we get with the players available, maybe would have had Roberts in for Britt
— infinity_tees (@InfinityTees) July 8, 2020