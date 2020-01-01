Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

'Announce relegation', 'Pep out' – These Birmingham City fans are furious after Wigan defeat

Published

3 mins ago

on

Birmingham City were beaten 3-2 by Wigan Athletic on New Years Day at St Andrews.

Pep Clotet knew heading in to the New Years Day fixture with Wigan Athletic that a victory was needed after going five games without one and continuing to sit in the lower regions of the Championship table.

A narrow defeat to Leeds United in a thriller last Sunday highlighted their defensive frailties and they were on show early on today when Josh Windass gave Wigan the lead at St Andrews.

In what was a fairly even first half, Blues did reply when the in-form Kevin Mrabti netted just before the half time interval.

The second half kicked off in similar style to the first, but it would be the visitors who would take the lead when Gary Gardner put the ball in to his own net on 50 minutes.

Things would get worse for the Blues shortly after as Cedric Kipre made it 3-1 to the visitors.  Jacques Maghoma would get Clotet’s men back in to the game with nine minutes to play but they failed to draw level and slipped to a sixth game without a win.

Following the result, a number of Blues fans took to social media to share their feelings and as you would expect they were not happy…


