‘Announce relegation’, ‘Pep out’ – These Birmingham City fans are furious after Wigan defeat

Birmingham City were beaten 3-2 by Wigan Athletic on New Years Day at St Andrews.

FT – Blues 2 Wigan Athletic 3 Blues fall to a defeat as Wigan score twice after the break before Maghoma’s header provides late hope. The visitors get the breaks on their goals, with Blues other effort coming from Mrabti to make it level at the interval. 💙2-3🔴 #BCFC pic.twitter.com/2NQeixPnow — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) 1 January 2020

Pep Clotet knew heading in to the New Years Day fixture with Wigan Athletic that a victory was needed after going five games without one and continuing to sit in the lower regions of the Championship table.

A narrow defeat to Leeds United in a thriller last Sunday highlighted their defensive frailties and they were on show early on today when Josh Windass gave Wigan the lead at St Andrews.

In what was a fairly even first half, Blues did reply when the in-form Kevin Mrabti netted just before the half time interval.

The second half kicked off in similar style to the first, but it would be the visitors who would take the lead when Gary Gardner put the ball in to his own net on 50 minutes.

Things would get worse for the Blues shortly after as Cedric Kipre made it 3-1 to the visitors. Jacques Maghoma would get Clotet’s men back in to the game with nine minutes to play but they failed to draw level and slipped to a sixth game without a win.

Following the result, a number of Blues fans took to social media to share their feelings and as you would expect they were not happy…

#Pepout get Hughton in before somebody else does. Never learn our lesson firing effective managers for a pipe dream do we. — Tom Kite (@TomKite93) 1 January 2020

First time I’ve ever left a game early. The owners need to understand that to play this ‘style’ of play, we need to have players and a manager capable of doing so. Much preferred the football under Rowett and Monk. It wasn’t always pretty but we got results. Simple. — Nick (@nickkkjohnson) 1 January 2020

Pep Out, if the board keep him then they deserve relegation. #bcfc — Ben (@Benbcfc1) 1 January 2020

Booooooo — Thomas (@Thomas_Bcfc_) 1 January 2020

One win in 12.

During that period we have played Millwall, QPR and Wigan at home.

No home win and clean sheet since October.

Only accountability from our players is from a 16 year old kid. Thanks Pep but it’s time to go. Take Dean and Harding with you. — Michael Ivory (@mikeivory91) 1 January 2020

Not even surprised anymore. Get him gone — Jack (@BluesJack_) 1 January 2020

Official statement please….. 🤬 — Michael Edwards (@BcfcMichael) 1 January 2020

Announce relegation — Adam Williams (@werborg72) 1 January 2020