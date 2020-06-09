‘Announce relegation’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react as club step up preparations with Newcastle United clash

Middlesbrough were beaten 3-2 by Newcastle United in a friendly at the Magpies’ training ground earlier today, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the North East club.

It has been nearly three months since the English football season was suspended but the Premier League and Championship are set to return later this month.

The fixtures for the conclusion to the 2019/20 Championship season were released yesterday, with Boro set to face Swansea City in their first game back on Saturday the 20th of June.

Jonathan Woodgate’s side have been back in training for more than a fortnight but they ramped up their preparations today as they travelled to face Newcastle at the Premier League side’s training ground.

Goals from Britt Assombalonga and George Saville gave the visitors a two-goal lead heading into the break but Newcastle turned the tide in the second half.

Steve Bruce’s men finished 3-2 winners after 90 minutes, with Joelinton grabbing the winner.

The game allowed Woodgate to give a number of his squad more than 60 minutes of match action as they prepare for the visit of the Swans in 11 days’ time.

Boro will be hoping to hit the ground running as they’re 19th and will be facing a relegation battle when the Championship resumes.

Today’s result has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the North East club, with some content with the performance and others expressing their concern.

Read the reaction of Boro supporters here:

2-0 up before changes so sounds promising — Andrew Ord (@uptheborofm) June 9, 2020

Why. Just why. — Louis 🇦🇹 (@Louis_baxtrem) June 9, 2020

Oh no — UTB (@URMYBORO17) June 9, 2020

2-0 up to lose 3-2? To Newcastle???Announce relegation please I can’t cope with this today — Effy 🤾🏼‍♀️ (@traveleff) June 9, 2020

No change then… — Daniel Crowe (@DannyCrowe) June 9, 2020

I’ll take that HT result and pretend the rest didn’t happen. Nice one lads 👍🏻 — Scott Prentice (@scottprentice3) June 9, 2020

I know it’s a friendly but 2 of their goals from shocking defending is concerning, hopefully it’s sorted for the restart — Rowan Collings (@RCollings98) June 9, 2020

Good result that against a team like Newcastle. Always nice to see our Saville score too, utb https://t.co/RJUGinxS7U — George Saville Fan Club (@SuperSaville) June 9, 2020