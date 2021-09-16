Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Middlesbrough

‘Announce promotion’, ‘You beauty’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react to player’s performance

Published

10 mins ago

on

Many Middlesbrough fans have taken to Twitter to react to Onel Hernandez’s performance against Nottingham Forest in last night’s 2-0 win at the City Ground. 

The Cuban forward marked his appearance with the second goal of the game to secure a vital three points for Neil Warnock’s side after Andraz Sporar had initially put the away side ahead.

Hernandez is already well on his way to becoming a popular face at the club and the hope will be now that Boro can kick on and make a real charge for the top six over the next few months in the North East.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Middlesbrough faithful to react to the player’s exploits last night, with many taking to social media to air their views on the 28-year-old’s performance away from home.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.


