‘Announce promotion’, ‘You beauty’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react to player’s performance

Many Middlesbrough fans have taken to Twitter to react to Onel Hernandez’s performance against Nottingham Forest in last night’s 2-0 win at the City Ground.

The Cuban forward marked his appearance with the second goal of the game to secure a vital three points for Neil Warnock’s side after Andraz Sporar had initially put the away side ahead.

Hernandez is already well on his way to becoming a popular face at the club and the hope will be now that Boro can kick on and make a real charge for the top six over the next few months in the North East.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Middlesbrough faithful to react to the player’s exploits last night, with many taking to social media to air their views on the 28-year-old’s performance away from home.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

After a tap in as well, I love this bloke 😍😍 — brad (@MFC_Brad) September 15, 2021

I love this man so much — Corey (@CoreyMFC) September 15, 2021

Shades of Ste Walker 🇦🇹 — Are The Boro At It Again? (@BoroBanterWatch) September 15, 2021

You beautyyyyyyyyy — rhys tbf🇦🇷🇨🇺 (@rhysmfc_) September 15, 2021

That's how you celebrate a 5 yard open goal tap in 🤩🤩 https://t.co/5gmMakrysA — Jack Ford (@JackkFordd11) September 15, 2021

CMON YOU LITTLE CUBAN DANCER — UTB (@MFCkenty) September 15, 2021