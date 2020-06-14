‘Announce promotion’, ‘We’re going up’ – Many Millwall fans react as footage emerges of win v Colchester

Highlights of Millwall’s 4-0 win against Colchester United have emerged and drawn an excited response from fans of the south London club.

It has been more than three months since all EFL fixtures were suspended but the Championship is set to get back underway next weekend.

Gary Rowett’s side will restart their season by welcoming Derby County to the Den on Saturday and they ramped their preparations up for that game late last week.

Millwall faced Colchester as they looked to get some match practice and test their fitness levels, coming away with a 4-0 win.

The Championship club posted highlights of the goals on Twitter earlier today, which will have given supporters their first chance to see the Lions in action since March.

Rowett’s side will be determined to hit the ground running when the season gets back underway as they’re pushing for a play-off place.

Millwall are eighth as things stand, just two points and two places outside the top six – a gap they will be hoping to close in the last nine games of the season.

The 15-question Millwall higher or lower quiz – Can you get 15/15? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Do Millwall have higher or lower than 55 Championship points? Higher Lower

There certainly seems to be a lot of optimism among fans of the south London club, many of whom have taken to Twitter to express their excitement after seeing the four goals they put past Colchester.

Read their reaction here:

get in lads we’re going up — Spencer Sweetman (@SpencerSweetman) June 14, 2020

Announce promotion 👊 — david harry webb (@davidharrywebb) June 14, 2020

The second goal 😍 — Kieran Moss (@KieranMoss16) June 14, 2020

Always like @lendog18 not been the best playing style for him but mark my words he will shine under Rowett what a finish for second. — Dan (@HollyheadDaniel) June 14, 2020

Ryan Leonard has actually just scored a mental goal https://t.co/1BqDTY0bH1 — weuu (@weuu_) June 14, 2020

Omg that second goal is filth 😭😭😭 https://t.co/Z5flJRxckK — George (@georgemfc1) June 14, 2020

Come on you Lions! Miiiiiiiiilllllllllllll https://t.co/8HKThOldXO — Millwallfootball (@Millwallsite) June 14, 2020