‘Announce promotion’ – These Birmingham City fans may have jumped the gun after this 2019 signing

Jeremie Bela arrived at Birmingham City from Spanish side Albacete Balompié as a pretty much unknown quantity during November of 2019.

The French winger previously rose through the ranks at RC Lens in his homeland before taking the decision to move to Spain and then England after a brief stint at Dijon.

Since his arrival two years ago, Bela has gone on to largely impress for the Blues in the Sky Bet Championship, albeit whilst playing under various different managers along the way.

This season he has also made a positive impact for his side under Lee Bowyer and will be hoping his form will continue into the weeks and months ahead.

Here, we take a brief look back at what the Birmingham City faithful said when the club announced the signing of the winger two years ago in our latest FLW Rewind piece…

Since Bela’s arrival at St Andrew’s, the Frenchman has picked up eight goals and 16 assists in just north of 80 games for the Midlands club.

Like many wingers at his level of the game, he lacks consistency but this season he has shown that he can be clinical with his decision making when it really matters.

One goal and three assists in his opening 11 league games is a good return at this stage of the campaign and he is well on his way to bettering the totals that he recorded in those categories last term.

Indeed the winger’s current contract with the side is due to expire next summer, which means he will be keen to do his upmost for the Blues in order to prove to Bowyer and co that he is worthy of a fresh deal.

If he can continue to make the right choices in the final third, both he and his Birmingham City teammates could be in line for better results moving forwards.