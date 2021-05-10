‘Announce promotion’ – Plenty of Portsmouth fans react to major announcement

Portsmouth have today announced that Danny and Nicky Cowley have agreed new long term contracts with the club on Twitter, with the managerial duo having now secured their respective futures at Fratton Park.

The brothers took charge of the Sky Bet League One club back in March of this year and were tasked with getting the South Coast side into the play-offs.

Unfortunately for Pompey, they fell short of that objective at the weekend as they fell to s shock defeat at home to Accrington Stanley, thus allowing Oxford United to nip in front of them to claim the sixth and final play-off spot.

Now the club are busy planning for the campaign ahead and have wasted no time in handing new deals to the Cowley brothers, with the announcement unsurprisingly prompting widespread reaction on social media from the Pompey fanbase.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on Twitter.

ANNOUNCE PROMOTION — PompeyFan24680 (@PompeyFan24680) May 10, 2021

Good news. Now let them build a squad they want and judge them on that team not the failings of thier predecessors poor choices. — Matt Davies (@mattbob84) May 10, 2021

What is wrong with people?!?! These have been useless!!! Given a run of bottom teams and a half decent group of players they finished 8th which i think was lower than when they took over! 🐮💩 — Tom Carter (@TomCart59710557) May 10, 2021

Let’s get them dragging this club into the present times. Redress of training, recruitment, attitude and ethics among some of the first points. Build a squad that can play football and let’s see some players improve as time goes on. Best of luck to them #pompey — Steven Wrixon (@Steve_Wrixon) May 10, 2021

Congrats on the long term deal Cowley Bros, sure we didn’t get the desired finish yesterday, but hopefully now you can rebuild and tailor the squad to your needs and we the Fratton Faithful can look forward to a better season under you two, next season, PUP! 👍🏻🔹️🔷️🔵💙 — Harry Wood (@HarryWo50442291) May 10, 2021

Let’s do it . Last season is gone . New players new hope fans back bring on.augyst !! @dancowley1 @Cowleyn8 this club will make.u pull hair out but also if you get it right it’s the best club ever . Good luck and let’s get planning for next season.⚽🔵⚪🔵⚪ — Mark Roser (@MarkRoser9) May 10, 2021

Brilliant news. They now have the time to build their squad of players to move us forward and into the championship. Great appointment. Well done Michael and all involved. PUP — Mick Pothecary (@mickpoth60) May 10, 2021

Great news, thank you @pompey! Hope they can now get the squad sorted ready for an exciting season! With these two at the helm, I am sure it will be exciting!

Think we need a decent midfield general to lead on the pitch, and some experienced players to help the young ones. PUP. — Lyz 💙 #FBPE🕷🇪🇺 🇬🇧 🧵🍻 🦇💙🐰 (@lyzchambers) May 10, 2021

Excellent, no dithering this time from the club. Get the appointment done early and start the rebuild. Hopefully no dithering when it comes to announcing a long released list, mutually agree contract terminations and a few contract renewals! #pup #pompey — John Molyneaux (@jmx1988) May 10, 2021

Personally I think this is great news, they already have insight on the current squad and what needs to be done to get us back … good luck fellas 💙 — P🎱mpeyBh⚽️y (@PompeyBhoy1888) May 10, 2021