Portsmouth

‘Announce promotion’ – Plenty of Portsmouth fans react to major announcement

Published

5 mins ago

on

Portsmouth have today announced that Danny and Nicky Cowley have agreed new long term contracts with the club on Twitter, with the managerial duo having now secured their respective futures at Fratton Park. 

The brothers took charge of the Sky Bet League One club back in March of this year and were tasked with getting the South Coast side into the play-offs.

Unfortunately for Pompey, they fell short of that objective at the weekend as they fell to s shock defeat at home to Accrington Stanley, thus allowing Oxford United to nip in front of them to claim the sixth and final play-off spot.

Now the club are busy planning for the campaign ahead and have wasted no time in handing new deals to the Cowley brothers, with the announcement unsurprisingly prompting widespread reaction on social media from the Pompey fanbase.

