Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘Announce promotion’ – Plenty of Millwall fans are delighted with latest player announcement

Published

10 mins ago

on

Millwall have announced that Ryan Woods has signed a season-long loan deal with the club from Stoke City. 

Woods spent the second-half of this year’s campaign on loan with Gary Rowett’s side, and made a positive impact for the Lions in his brief spell with the club.

The midfielder made 18 appearances in total for the club, and will be hoping he can pick up where he left off heading towards next year’s campaign.

Millwall finished eighth in the Championship table this season, and will be eager to finish in the top-six next season under the management of Gary Rowett.

But with Woods signing up with the club for another season, the club’s supporters will surely fancy their chances of challenging for a spot in the play-off positions next term.

Plenty of Millwall supporters were quick to take to social media to issue their thoughts on Woods’ loan extension with the club ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below…..


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Announce promotion’ – Plenty of Millwall fans are delighted with latest player announcement

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: