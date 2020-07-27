‘Announce promotion’ – Plenty of Millwall fans are delighted with latest player announcement

Millwall have announced that Ryan Woods has signed a season-long loan deal with the club from Stoke City.

Woods spent the second-half of this year’s campaign on loan with Gary Rowett’s side, and made a positive impact for the Lions in his brief spell with the club.

The midfielder made 18 appearances in total for the club, and will be hoping he can pick up where he left off heading towards next year’s campaign.

Millwall finished eighth in the Championship table this season, and will be eager to finish in the top-six next season under the management of Gary Rowett.

But with Woods signing up with the club for another season, the club’s supporters will surely fancy their chances of challenging for a spot in the play-off positions next term.

Plenty of Millwall supporters were quick to take to social media to issue their thoughts on Woods’ loan extension with the club ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below…..

Great news, now announce Moore — Karl (@Karl38839627) July 27, 2020

I know the rumours about him were rampant but so glad it’s signed and sealed now. Deffo up there with the best midfielders in the division. — Ben Kellaway (@benkell1983) July 27, 2020

Great signing, good to see we’re looking to get our business done early. — Liam Allard (@LiamAllard) July 27, 2020

Get in. Sign of intent the club has — thomas feeney (@feeney_99) July 27, 2020

😍😍😍 (Any re-call clause?) — Chris Biggs (@Biggsy1980) July 27, 2020

Great News🦁 — MillwallFanTv (@TvMillwall) July 27, 2020

Announce promotion — Luke Brown (@lukeandrewbrown) July 27, 2020

Rowett knew we would kick off if we didn't sign someone in the first few hours of the window. Knows us well — Paul Herbert (@PaulHerbs82) July 27, 2020