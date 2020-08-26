Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Announce promotion’ – Plenty of Derby County fans are delighted with recent player announcement

1 hour ago

Derby County have announced that they have completed a deal to sign Matt Clarke on a season-long loan from Brighton and Hove Albion. 

Clarke spent the 2019/20 season on loan with the Rams, and made 37 appearances in total for the club, whilst also catching the eye with a number of strong performances.

Speaking in an interview with the club’s official website, Derby boss Phillip Cocu expressed his delight at completing a deal to sign the defender on loan again.

“I am extremely pleased that we have got Matt Clarke back after the great season he had with us.

“Especially in the second half of last season, he was excellent and the progress he made was huge after he had to adapt to a new way of playing with us.:

Derby finished tenth in the Championship table last season, and will be eager to build on some impressive showings ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

It’s fair to say that plenty of the Derby County supporters were pleased to see the defender sign-up ahead of the new league campaign.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


