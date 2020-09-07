‘Announce promotion’ – Plenty of Cardiff City fans are delighted as midfielder’s arrival is confirmed

Cardiff City have announced that they have completed the signing of Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo on a season-long loan deal.

Ojo spent last year’s campaign on loan with Scottish giants Rangers, and scored five goals in 36 appearances for Steven Gerrard’s side.

Speaking to Cardiff’s official website, Ojo labelled the Bluebirds as a ‘massive club’, and is keen to make a positive impact with Neil Harris’ side.

“Cardiff City is a massive club with great fans and great players – hopefully I can show what I can do here and fit right in.”

The Bluebirds finished fifth in the Championship table last season, before they were beaten by Fulham in their play-off semi-final, with the Cottagers going on to win promotion into the Premier League.

Ojo could be in line to make his debut for Cardiff this weekend, when they take on Sheffield Wednesday in the opening round of fixtures in the Championship.

Plenty of Cardiff City supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Ojo’s arrival at the club ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below…

Announce promotion — Jamie Rees (@JRees1927) September 7, 2020

ANNOUNCE PREM 😁😁😁 — MATT (@Mattlid18) September 7, 2020

Blues are going up https://t.co/xzd8I65jBj — Nathan McGill (@McGillCF44) September 7, 2020

Well happy with that one👏👏 https://t.co/YOpYW76YyQ — Luke Porter (@LukePorter6) September 7, 2020

Hope he hits the ground running! https://t.co/oVHCJiEimv — 𝐃𝐚𝐧 𝐋𝐨𝐰𝐞 (𝖡𝖺𝗋𝗆𝗒𝖡𝗅𝗎𝖾𝖻𝗂𝗋𝖽) (@BarmyBluebird94) September 7, 2020

Looking forward to seeing this boy whipping in crosses to @KRFMoore and #RG9 – great signing. 👍🏻💙🤍💛 https://t.co/SFZhsIwhj0 — Mark Carter (@MarkLewisCarter) September 7, 2020

Another tidy signing. I’ll take it 👏🏻 https://t.co/K5DuCdhbrm — Liam (@LiamGillBrown) September 7, 2020