‘Announce promotion’ – Plenty of Blackburn Rovers fans react to Manchester City transfer agreement

Blackburn Rovers have completed the loan signing of 18-year-old centre back Taylor Harwood-Bellis from Manchester City, the Championship club have announced.

With injuries to several centre backs going into the window, Rovers were always going to have to strengthen in that area during the current market.

That is something they have now done, after it was confirmed that Harwood-Bellis has joined Rovers until the end of the season, following Everton centre back Jarrad Branthwaite in making that temporary move, while left back Harry Pickering has been loaned back to Crewe, after completing a permanent move to Blackburn from the League One club earlier on deadline day.

Prior to his loan move to Blackburn, Harwood Bellis has made a total of eight first-team appearances in all competitions for Manchester City, also appearing regularly for the club at both Under 18s and Under 23s level.

Taking to Twitter to react to news of Harwood-Bellis' arrival, plenty of Blackburn fans were unsurprisingly delighted with their club's latest piece of transfer business.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.

