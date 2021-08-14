‘Announce promotion now’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to confirmed team news for Doncaster clash

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to get their first win of the League One season on Saturday afternoon, as they host local rivals Doncaster Rovers at Hillsborough.

The Owls began life back in League One last weekend with a goalless draw with Charlton Athletic at The Valley, something they will no doubt be keen to improve on here.

Doncaster meanwhile, began their campaign with 2-1 defeat at home to AFC Wimbledon, meaning they are still searching for their first points of the season.

Perhaps with in mind, Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore, going up against his former club, has named a side that shows two changes from the side that drew with Charlton last time out in the league.

Both of those changes come in attack, where summer signings Marvin Johnson and Florian Kamberi make their first league starts for the club, replacing Jaden Brown and Callum Paterson.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Wednesday fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Owls supporters had to say.

Greeeeen whhhhhhhhhhy! — Andy Gleadall (@GL7429) August 14, 2021

Hope he proves me wrong but Green over brown?! — Andrew (@AndrewC997) August 14, 2021

How has brown been dropped and Green starts!!!!!!! Green must perform today how many chances does he want — RocketOwl (@RocketOwl1986) August 14, 2021

what a team announce promotion now admin — Kane Moran (@KaneMoran6) August 14, 2021

Very harsh on Brown, very harsh. But in Moore we trust👍🏼 — ChansiriOut (@The5herriff) August 14, 2021

Top team. 3 points 💙🦉 — John Rodgers (@JonOwls1867) August 14, 2021

What a squad we have. — High Green Owls (@HighOwls) August 14, 2021

Brown robbed — Charlie Cassidy (@CharlieCassid20) August 14, 2021