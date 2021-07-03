‘Announce promotion’ – Many Swansea City fans are loving club’s recent player announcement

Swansea City have confirmed the signing of Dutch striker Joel Piroe from PSV Eindhoven, as the Swans start their pursuit of going one step-further and bouncing back to the Premier League.

With Andre Ayew departing the club, securing a striker has emerged as a priority in South Wales. Also, The Swans scored a mere 56 goals last year with Middlesbrough being the only club in the top-ten to score fewer. And whilst it may seem like a signing for the future, his experiences in the dutch top-flight will leave him hungry to impress in the Championship.

Aged just 21, Piroe has the potential to succeed at the highest level with Swansea. He appeared 11 times off the bench for Eindhoven and scored a goal during the 2020/21 campaign, and he will be hopeful of securing more game time with The Swans next season.

Signing for a fee in the region of £1 million, Piroe becomes the second striker to arrive at the Liberty Stadium this summer. 19-year-old Kyle Joseph signed on a free after impressively bursting onto the scene with Wigan Athletic last season.

Whether Piroe will emerge as a regular starter is yet to be determined but with his experience of top-flight football in the Netherlands, coupled with his age, these are exciting times for Swansea fans.

Let’s find out what Swansea supporters have been saying about today’s signing.

