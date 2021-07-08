‘Announce promotion’, ‘I’m going to explode’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans react to recent transfer news

Many Charlton Athletic fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that the club have re-signed centre back Akin Famewo from Norwich City.

The 22-year-old joins up with the Addicks once more on a season long loan deal and is Charlton’s fourth signing of the summer after the arrivals of George Dobson, Jayden Stockley and Craig MacGillivray from Sunderland, Preston North End and Portsmouth respectively.

It has also been stated in the announcement that the club holds the option to make the deal permanent should they wish to do so.

Famewo greatly impressed whilst at the Valley last season and will be looking to help the club get promoted this time around.

Naturally the news of the defender’s arrival didn’t take long to reach the Charlton faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the announcement.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions from the supporters on Twitter.

Another great signing — Chris Martin (@biffa_c) July 8, 2021

Loan deal but still class. Let’s go! — Football Fan (@Charlton_Fan) July 8, 2021

Announce promotion. — Fan of a few teams (@JoshuaCampopia3) July 8, 2021

Squad is taking shape, top stuff boom 💥 pic.twitter.com/wqdCOde4GM — Rod aka DJ-R (@DJRDISCO) July 8, 2021

Option to purchase too?😍 pic.twitter.com/mh8jRDRutr — Dan Hatton (@DanHatton97) July 8, 2021

That'll do rather nicely Shame it wasnt a perm deal though, maybe next year — Neil Stevens (@Addickt3d) July 8, 2021

Stop this now or I’m going to explode! Fantastic news! — chris collingwood (@bovvywevvy) July 8, 2021

Well that’s it we’re going up — Jack Bennett (@jbennett1997) July 8, 2021

Absolute top signing! 🔝 — Alex Valentino (@Alex5188) July 8, 2021