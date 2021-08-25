Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Announce promotion’, ‘He will score goals’ – Many West Brom fans react as transfer agreement is confirmed

Published

1 hour ago

on

Valerien Ismael has been searching for a battering ram of a striker to beef up his front-line this summer, and he’s finally gotten his hands on one.

Seemingly out of nowhere, news emerged this morning that the Baggies were closing in on the signing of Norwich City striker Jordan Hugill on loan, and that deal has now been confirmed.

The 29-year-old struggled for game-time at the Canaries last season thanks to the fine form of Teemu Pukki as a loan striker, and he was destined for little to zero minutes in 2021-22 because of the signing of Josh Sargent.

Hugill made his name at Preston North End, scoring 23 Championship goals in two-and-a-half seasons for the Lilywhites before earning a move to West Ham United.

It never worked out for him in east London and Hugill subsequently went out on loan moves to his boyhood club Middlesbrough and then Queens Park Rangers before making a permanent switch to Norwich.

With Kenneth Zohore seemingly unfancied by Ismael, a target man has been sought after to support the likes of Karlan Grant, Callum Robinson and Grady Diangana and now it looks like the French head coach has secured his ideal player – let’s see how West Brom fans are reacting to the deal.


