‘Announce promotion’, ‘He will score goals’ – Many West Brom fans react as transfer agreement is confirmed

Valerien Ismael has been searching for a battering ram of a striker to beef up his front-line this summer, and he’s finally gotten his hands on one.

Seemingly out of nowhere, news emerged this morning that the Baggies were closing in on the signing of Norwich City striker Jordan Hugill on loan, and that deal has now been confirmed.

The 29-year-old struggled for game-time at the Canaries last season thanks to the fine form of Teemu Pukki as a loan striker, and he was destined for little to zero minutes in 2021-22 because of the signing of Josh Sargent.

Hugill made his name at Preston North End, scoring 23 Championship goals in two-and-a-half seasons for the Lilywhites before earning a move to West Ham United.

It never worked out for him in east London and Hugill subsequently went out on loan moves to his boyhood club Middlesbrough and then Queens Park Rangers before making a permanent switch to Norwich.

With Kenneth Zohore seemingly unfancied by Ismael, a target man has been sought after to support the likes of Karlan Grant, Callum Robinson and Grady Diangana and now it looks like the French head coach has secured his ideal player – let’s see how West Brom fans are reacting to the deal.

Out of nowhere tbh, I did say I’d take that person who would make an impact off the bench, so can’t be mad really https://t.co/jqqtMWATNc — 𝑫𝒂𝒏🗣 (@danwba_) August 25, 2021

Best player in the world https://t.co/03Tv84Oykp — Brad (@wbabrad) August 25, 2021

That was quick!! I’m happy with this signing, seen a lot of discussion today, but I’m absolutely certain that this improves the squad! #WBA https://t.co/JdW7lbnWGl — The Thursday Throstle (@TThrostle) August 25, 2021

Not the most exciting signing but I'm sure he'll get a fair few goals from the long throws #wba https://t.co/akpI975iTM — Jamie Reilly (@jayreillywba) August 25, 2021

Don’t knock this. Its another striker in. People who are moaning, who do you really expect us to sign?! He will score goals given the chance, gives us another option up front that we havent got. #wba https://t.co/xD8KMbUkU2 — Tom (@WBAFC_TOM) August 25, 2021

Looks a good steady signing he showed at QPR if he stays fit he will score goals aswell as being the target man we need. — Dudleylad (@Dudleylad) August 25, 2021

That was quick😂Welcome Jordan, hope you smash it with us — FGVWBA1878 (@fgvwba1878) August 25, 2021

Great signing. Welcome Jordan 🔵⚪️ — Ben Phillips (@WBAPhillips) August 25, 2021