‘Announce Premier League’ – These Coventry City fans are delighted with latest club arrival

Coventry City earlier confirmed the signing of Cork City teenage ace, Ricardo Dinanga, as The Sky Blues prepare to kick on from last season’s 16th-placed finish.

The 19-year-old winger joins Mark Robins’ side following a successful trial that started from the end of last season and has penned down a two-year deal, which includes the option for a further year.

Dinanga rejected a contract extension with the side he grew up playing for, however, Cork will still receive compensation from FIFA.

The former Cork wide-man is still in the process of waiting for international clearance to be granted, but will then initially link up with Coventry’s U23s.

Dinanga made nine appearances and netted twice in his short career with the Irish club, and was primarily deployed from the bench. Whilst his immediate future is with the U23s, his experience of first-team football will certainly come in handy as he progresses.

Possessing the ability to operate on either flank, the 19-year-old’s pace and trickery have been praised by U23 head coach, Luke Tisdale, who spoke to the club website about the excitement surrounding the signing: “We’re very pleased to welcome Ricardo to the Club.

“He is a talented and pacy winger who can play on either flank, who impressed us during his time on trial last season, and is someone we are looking forward to working with and seeing develop.”

Here we take a look at how Coventry fans have reacted to the signing of Ricardo Dinanga…

