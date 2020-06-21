‘Announce Premier League’ – Many Cardiff City fans have promotion hopes after striker seals Leeds win

Many Cardiff City fans have reacted following the 2-0 win over Championship’s 2nd-placed Leeds United in a game which saw Robert Glatzel score.

After no football since early March, Neil Harris’ side returned to action on Sunday as they hosted Marcelo Bielsa’s automatic promotion hopefuls.

The Yorkshire club arrived in Wales looking to grab all three points and take top spot back from West Bromwich Albion, who were held by Birmingham City on Saturday.

Glatzel, who arrived last summer from FC Heidenheim, has made 22 appearances in the league this term and his striker which followed up Junior Hoilett’s opener, was his fifth of the campaign.

Can you get 100% on this Cardiff City quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 11 Roald Dahl. True False

The 2-0 win for Cardiff sees them move level with sixth placed Preston North End, whilst Leeds remain level on points with West Brom, but second due to goal difference.

Reacting to Glatzel’s strike with less than 20 minutes to go, fans of the Bluebirds took to Twitter in celebration.

ANNOUNCE PREMIER LEAGUE — Elliott Cantor (@ElliottCantor) June 21, 2020

ANNOUNCE PLAYOFFSSS — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@ccfcevs) June 21, 2020

absolute beauty of a goal — Michael Brain (@Michaelbrain55) June 21, 2020

Get in there!! — Matty (@mathewroberts86) June 21, 2020

YESSSS BLUUEEEEBIIRDSSSSS — Matthew John (@Matthew_John98) June 21, 2020

Get in! 💙🤩 — Rhian (@Rhiantweet) June 21, 2020

Announce play offs 💙 — richard coupe (@weerichie68) June 21, 2020