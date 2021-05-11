‘Announce points deduction’ – Many Derby County fans react to crucial club update

Derby County have confirmed that the EFL have partially won their appeal against the club over a breach to Financial Fair Play regulations.

The decision relates to a misconduct charge over the club’s amortisation policy – which focuses on the overall value of a player across the length of their contract.

It was also explained that Derby did not face an appeal relating to the sale of the club’s Pride Park stadium.

The statement issued by the club outlined that Derby accept the findings that have been made by the League Arbitration Panel, but that they are disappointed by the decision, which “granted a limited aspect” of the EFL’s appeal.

In the statement, Derby went on to confirm that they will be making no further comment at this moment in time, while the Disciplinary Commission now decides if the club will face any consequences as a result of the EFL being found partly in favour of over their appeal.

Reports have claimed that Derby could face a points deduction that may see them relegated from the Championship this season, although The Telegraph’s John Percy has indicated that any punishment imposed on the club is unlikely to apply to the 2020/21 season.

Taking to Twitter to react to the statement from their club, plenty of Derby fans were unsurprisingly keen to have their say on this latest update.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Rams supporters had to say.

Announce points deduction — Jonny (@JonoVallans) May 11, 2021

Am I wrong in thinking that came across as disappointing but positive? 😂 — Joe Stevenson (@JoeStevensonRam) May 11, 2021

That’s what I got from it, but who knows.

The fact that the club “accepts” the findings (rather than vigoursly deny/contest), and are happy to let the DC determine sanctions, suggests that we’re confident that any sanction may be fairly minor.

Hope so anyway. — Jonathan (@jonjwood_real) May 11, 2021

Be interesting to get an accountant’s opinion but in terms of three EFL appeal charges on amortisation, it looks as if Derby win two. Given this, and act it was in appeal, surely doesn’t warrant any huge penalty — RB (@_BourneIdentity) May 11, 2021

So the disciplinary commission is going to make a decision on something that they already made a decision on ……and was very damning about that professor…….🤔 — PAUL ludditt (@paull2265) May 11, 2021

The Club Statement is as clear as the old Baseball Ground pitch, after playing a game in torrential rain! — Jon Wragg (@wragg_jon) May 11, 2021

Points deduction — john gears (@johnny58spears) May 11, 2021

We are the biggest joke in football. — Jamie Needham DCFC (@jamieneedham_) May 11, 2021

So in summary, what we did was okay, but the way we articulated it wasn’t okay (despite an ‘expert accountant’ saying it was) but equally the way we articulated it wasn’t deliberately misleading… What are they actually punishing us for? — Jake Bingham (@JakeyBing) May 11, 2021