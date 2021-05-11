Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Announce points deduction’ – Many Derby County fans react to crucial club update

Published

9 mins ago

on

Derby County have confirmed that the EFL have partially won their appeal against the club over a breach to Financial Fair Play regulations.

The decision relates to a misconduct charge over the club’s amortisation policy – which focuses on the overall value of a player across the length of their contract.

It was also explained that Derby did not face an appeal relating to the sale of the club’s Pride Park stadium.

The statement issued by the club outlined that Derby accept the findings that have been made by the League Arbitration Panel, but that they are disappointed by the decision, which “granted a limited aspect” of the EFL’s appeal.

In the statement, Derby went on to confirm that they will be making no further comment at this moment in time, while the Disciplinary Commission now decides if the club will face any consequences as a result of the EFL being found partly in favour of over their appeal.

Reports have claimed that Derby could face a points deduction that may see them relegated from the Championship this season, although The Telegraph’s John Percy has indicated that any punishment imposed on the club is unlikely to apply to the 2020/21 season.

Taking to Twitter to react to the statement from their club, plenty of Derby fans were unsurprisingly keen to have their say on this latest update.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Rams supporters had to say.


