‘Announce play-offs’, ‘Brilliant’ – Many Coventry fans excited by latest news concerning Arsenal man

Coventry City have announced the signing of Arsenal midfielder Ben Sheaf, which has drawn an excited reaction from fans of the Midlands club.

The Sky Blues are preparing for life in the Championship after they won League One and secure promotion last term.

The club have been busy in the summer window as they look to ensure that Mark Robins has the tools he needs for a successful season, landing a string of impressive young players such as Callum O’Hare and Tyler Walker.

Coventry announced their newest arrival this morning, revealing that Sheaf had become their eighth signing of the window.§

The Arsenal midfielder has joined on a season-long loan deal but includes an option to buy for a fee thought to be in the region of £750,000 at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

The defensive midfielder impressed on loan with League One rivals Doncaster Rovers last season and looks set to give Robins’ side some more control in the centre of the park.

Sheaf joined Arsenal from West Ham United in 2015 and in addition to being a regular in the Gunners age-group sides, featured twice for the senior side.

Can you name where each of these 14 ex-Coventry City players are playing now?

1 of 14 Where is Marc McNulty playing now? Huddersfield Reading Sunderland Portsmouth

The 22-year-old’s arrival looks a shrewd bit of business from the Sky Blues and certainly appears to have gone down well with many fans of the club.

Read their reaction here:

Great news!! Don’t remember ever signing this many players before a season!? Top signing. #PUSB pic.twitter.com/637GkKD5DZ — Ben Webbo (@BenWebbo23) September 4, 2020

Love this signing! Now we've got a like for like player to replace/compete with Kelly we have at least 2 players for every position/role in the system. Things are looking up #pusb https://t.co/Inr1Yv54Xc — Tom 🖤🤍💜 (@TomHenwood_) September 4, 2020

YEH BABY WE GOT HIM …. Siri … give me the odds on back to back promotion https://t.co/bc8iBiqO8h — .alex the barber (@alexkarl1989) September 4, 2020

You absolutely love to see it, welcome @BenSheaf_ 🙌🏻⚽️💙 https://t.co/5VqoQKmTtT — Callum Moseley (@CallumMoseley3_) September 4, 2020

Another brilliant signing from our recruitment team. It took a while, but glad it’s over the line now! Welcome, @BenSheaf_. #PUSB https://t.co/6XQPROkJig — George (@georgedbaker_) September 4, 2020

Our recruitment team are so smart. Loan with an option to turn it permanent is very smart. Welcome aboard Sheaf. Another defensive midfielder was what we needed and we've got it. #PUSB https://t.co/9xYdHtSTrs — Cameron Cairns (@CameronCairns87) September 4, 2020