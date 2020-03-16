‘Announce payrise’, ‘Get me involved’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans respond to Newcastle-themed social media exchange

There’s a real uncertainty surrounding the world of football at the moment, but while there’s little happening on the pitch it’s all going off on social media.

One weekend without the game we love has seen various attempts from clubs to keep themselves entertained online, with some coming up with some entertaining ideas.

One of the best came from Leyton Orient who suggested a knockout FIFA 202o tournament.

🤷‍♂️ Sure, connect four is cool but we’ve got a better idea! We need 63 other teams to enter a knock-out FIFA 20 tournament. To enter, all we need is the club to RT this tweet. We will host a live draw this Tuesday… 🙏 for an away day to @ManCity #UltimateQuaranTeam #LOFC pic.twitter.com/7aycsrn48r — Leyton Orient (@leytonorientfc) March 15, 2020

The East London club have sent an invitation out saying that they need another 63 clubs to express their interest in taking part in order to kick-start the latest idea.

A number of high profile clubs have already agreed to take part, including the Black Cats.

However after Sunderland decided to partake, the Os looked to spark the North-East rivalry by urging Newcastle United to get involved as well.

That prompted the League One club’s social media account to share a GIF of Kevin Keegan’s famous ‘I would love it if we beat them, love it’ rant – which has prompted quite a reaction from the Sunderland fans.

Here’s what they had to say on social media.

We should have a small tournament to choose who plays for SAFC. — Anthony Gair (@RoGairReport) March 15, 2020

Get me involved🔴⚪️ — Dan Humphrey (@dan_humphrey1) March 15, 2020

Should let me play tbh I’d batter anyone with lafferty. No way they will stop him — Cameron Robson (@CameronRobson_) March 15, 2020

Announce payrise. — Graham Falk (@GFalkMedia) March 15, 2020