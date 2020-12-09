‘Announce loss’, ‘Love it’ – Many Derby fans react to team news vs Brentford

Derby County will be hoping to complete a London double when they travel to Brentford tonight.

The Pride Park outfit claimed three points in the capital at Millwall on Saturday, and go in search of consecutive league victories for the first time since July on what is their first trip to the Brentford Community Stadium.

Jason Knight’s late header was enough for the win at The Den, and moved the Rams off the foot of the Championship standings.

Another win this evening could see Wayne Rooney’s side climb out of the relegation-zone, but only if either East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest lose or Wycombe fail to beat Barnsley.

Following just their second league victory of the campaign last time out, Rooney has made just one change from the Millwall game – it’s enforced, with the suspended Nathan Byrne replacing in the starting XI by Andre Wisdom.

Here, we’ve been looking at how the Pride Park faithful have been reacting to Rooney’s team selection against the Bees on Twitter.

And you can see the best responses below:

Got to be Ibe/Lawrence/Waghorn over Holmes surely — DCFC (@DcfcFansTalk) December 9, 2020

Announce loss — Ashley Bharwani (@AshleyBharwani3) December 9, 2020

Don’t change a winning team! (Apart from Byrne who’s suspended) https://t.co/LdmZUf4DFx — leah🐑 (@Chandler00Leah) December 9, 2020

Holmes very lucky especially with Ibe available for hes place — Stefan🇦🇪Broome (@StefanBroome) December 9, 2020

Duane Holmes shouldn’t start. Ibe or Lawrence for me. — James (@jncg2001) December 9, 2020

Holmes fortunate, needs a good game, looks like the team is settling — Derbyrams (@Pat00758889Pat) December 9, 2020

Not sure why people are surprised Ibe ain't starting ngl good team though would've preferred Buchanan over Fozzy but definitely a solid lineup https://t.co/b9EADGchHL — Ash ♤ (@AshFlude) December 9, 2020