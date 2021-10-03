‘Announce club statement’, ‘Get rid’- Many Barnsley fans saying the same thing after Millwall defeat

Barnsley’s poor form continued as they suffered a late defeat at the hands of Millwall at Oakwell on Saturday.

It’s now just one win so far this season for Barnsley and supporters have had very little to shout about after their run to the playoffs last season.

The defeat is Barnsley’s third in a row giving their new manager Markus Schopp a nightmare start to his tenure at Oakwell.

It was a game that Millwall dominated when it came to chances as they kept Barnsley stopper Brad Collins busy throughout the game. Barnsley created a few chances themselves but it was Millwall who looked the more likely to win the game.

Millwall had to be patient as they finally made the breakthrough in the 89th minute as Murray Wallace headed home from Jed Wallace, leaving supporters frustrated that they couldn’t see the game out.

The 1-0 loss to Millwall meant Barnsley dropped into the bottom three for the first time and it’s left supporters questioning selections, Schopp and the players.

They took to Twitter to voice their discontent, here’s what they had to say.

Searching for a goal with Moon in centre midfield when you've got a City prospect on the bench. Lleya Iseka and Cole arguably our best players today, who seemingly haven't been fancied before today. Schopp's lost his head. Gerr'im gone. — Jack (@Cr0ssland) October 2, 2021

Get rid of him! He’s dragging us down the leagues — Matthew Stables (@Mattystables) October 2, 2021

Enough is enough now, carrying too many player's who aren't up to the task but the buck stops with the coach, he has to go. — Steve Rose (@SteveRose1968) October 2, 2021

What will it take to sack Schopp please? I’m so embarrassed right now – it must take some skill to take a top 5 team down to the relegation places so quickly. — Jules (@thehotdogshop) October 2, 2021

Should have gone last week has to go now!!!! — Kris Jowett (@kris_jowett) October 2, 2021

International Break!!!!

What a good time to find a replacement! — Stuart in Ipswich (@Ipswich_TarnRed) October 2, 2021

What's Chris wilder doing rn🤔 — Tommy Thornton (@TommyTh01951861) October 2, 2021

Announce Club Statement — TheGoldthorpeTyke (@GoldthorpeTyke) October 2, 2021

We are an embarrasement. Get him out now. — Paul Rowell (@LagerTyke) October 2, 2021