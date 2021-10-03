Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Barnsley

‘Announce club statement’, ‘Get rid’- Many Barnsley fans saying the same thing after Millwall defeat

Published

6 mins ago

on

Barnsley’s poor form continued as they suffered a late defeat at the hands of Millwall at Oakwell on Saturday.

It’s now just one win so far this season for Barnsley and supporters have had very little to shout about after their run to the playoffs last season.

The defeat is Barnsley’s third in a row giving their new manager Markus Schopp a nightmare start to his tenure at Oakwell.

It was a game that Millwall dominated when it came to chances as they kept Barnsley stopper Brad Collins busy throughout the game. Barnsley created a few chances themselves but it was Millwall who looked the more likely to win the game.

Millwall had to be patient as they finally made the breakthrough in the 89th minute as Murray Wallace headed home from Jed Wallace, leaving supporters frustrated that they couldn’t see the game out.

The 1-0 loss to Millwall meant Barnsley dropped into the bottom three for the first time and it’s left supporters questioning selections, Schopp and the players.

They took to Twitter to voice their discontent, here’s what they had to say.


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Announce club statement’, ‘Get rid’- Many Barnsley fans saying the same thing after Millwall defeat

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: