‘Announce Charlie’, ‘Superb’ – These Queens Park Rangers fans buzz as club reveal transfer news

Queens Park Rangers have swooped to sign Sam Field on a permanent deal from West Bromwich Albion after a successful loan stint in West London.

Field linked up with QPR back in January, going on to make 19 appearances, score one goal and produce a host of impressive performances in the midfield for Mark Warburton.

Now, QPR have hit the gas with turning the 23-year-old’s loan permanent, announcing that Field is returning for an undisclosed fee and signing a three-year deal with the R’s.

What club do these 21 former QPR players ply their trade at now?

1 of 21 What club does Adel Taarabt play for now? Geatfe Sporting Lisbon Benfica Porto

Warburton oversaw a really encouraging end to the season, with QPR moving up into ninth and showing signs that they could well push on next season.

The belief with that has only heightened now Field has followed fellow loanee, Jordy de Wijs, through the door at the club.

Fans want to see Charlie Austin and Stefan Johansen signed too, but there’s no denying that they are delighted with this news.

We dive into some fan reaction here…

This is the first season in many I am actually excited about our next season.

Always had to panic in January window to stay in the league. — ♦️GARO♦️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇦🇲🇨🇾 (@KebabGazz) May 20, 2021

Forever a QPR legend after that Brentford goal 🔵⚪ — Louie W12 (@LouieQPR) May 20, 2021

Things you love too see😍 — LSK (@LouiKilleen) May 20, 2021

Superb bit of business. Some lingering injury concerns but that's also how we've been able to get him I guess – looks a tidy player and great part of the group. Welcome, Sam! — Simmo (@alansimps1984) May 20, 2021

Wow. Field and Jordy done. Austin almost finished. If we can get Stefan and a couple wing backs to challenge kakay and Wallace we’re gonna be flying next season. — thomas hadden (@20304Hadden) May 20, 2021

Have really liked the look of this lad since he came in, well pleased he has signed. — Faley (@faleyqpr) May 20, 2021

Good bit of business but announce Austin and johanson 👍🏼 — JWO (@webbolley) May 20, 2021

Quality. Now make my day and announce Charlie — Connor (@connorosully) May 20, 2021