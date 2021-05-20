Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Announce Charlie’, ‘Superb’ – These Queens Park Rangers fans buzz as club reveal transfer news

Queens Park Rangers have swooped to sign Sam Field on a permanent deal from West Bromwich Albion after a successful loan stint in West London. 

Field linked up with QPR back in January, going on to make 19 appearances, score one goal and produce a host of impressive performances in the midfield for Mark Warburton.

Now, QPR have hit the gas with turning the 23-year-old’s loan permanent, announcing that Field is returning for an undisclosed fee and signing a three-year deal with the R’s.

Warburton oversaw a really encouraging end to the season, with QPR moving up into ninth and showing signs that they could well push on next season.

The belief with that has only heightened now Field has followed fellow loanee, Jordy de Wijs, through the door at the club.

Fans want to see Charlie Austin and Stefan Johansen signed too, but there’s no denying that they are delighted with this news.

