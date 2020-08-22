Bristol City
‘Announce Ballon D’or’ – Many Bristol City fans react to one man’s display in pre-season friendly
Bristol City striker Nahki Wells scored a hat-trick in the Robins 4-0 win against Cheltenham Town yesterday, which has drawn an excited response from fans of the South West club.
It is less than a month until the start of the 2020/21 campaign and City ramped up their preparations by taking on the League Two club in a pre-season friendly at Ashton Gate.
It was the perfect start for new manager Dean Holden, who saw his side dominate and claim a 4-0 victory.
Wells proved the hero for the Bs3 outfit, scoring a hat-trick and providing the assist for the fourth.
The 30-year-old opened the scoring by firing a low strike into the bottom corner and then steered Niclas Eliasson’s through ball into the back of the net for his second.
He grabbed his hat-trick not long after, racing through the centre of the defence and producing a composed finish.
Wells joined the Robins from Burnley in January and scored five times since – adding to the 13 goals he grabbed at QPR in the first half of the season.
With Famara Diedhiou’s future unclear, the Bermudian looks set to play a key role for City this term and his performance against Cheltenham certainly seems to have excited the fans.
Read their reaction here:
Wells is top scorer this season! Save this tweet (the league not the club)
— Jack Buchanan (@jackbuchanan172) August 21, 2020
We are going up with 40 goals scored by wells
— George 🏝 (@bcfcgeorge_) August 21, 2020
Announce golden boot for wells
— Bristol is red (@is_bristol) August 21, 2020
That’s it then, we’re promoted!
— Mallett (@stuart_mallett) August 21, 2020
Announce Ballon D’or
— Alex Gardner (@AlexGar05744590) August 21, 2020
what a man
— jack hurst (@jackhurstbcfc) August 21, 2020
Prem bound 😍🔥
— Ashley Fry (@AshleyFry11) August 21, 2020
— Jacob (@Jacob_BCFC) August 21, 2020