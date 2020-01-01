‘Announce a signing’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to club’s message

Many Ipswich Town fans have taken to Twitter to react to the club’s New Year message.

The Tractor Boys, who are currently fourth in the League One standings, will be aiming to make the perfect start to 2020 by beating Wycombe Wanderers later today at Adams Park.

Despite initially taking the third tier by storm under the guidance of manager Paul Lambert, Ipswich have been extremely underwhelming over the past few months.

Without a league victory since November, the Tractor Boys know that they will have to pick up their performance levels if they are to secure automatic promotion later this year.

When you consider just how poor Ipswich have been recently in League One, it would not be at all surprising if Lambert opts to bolster his squad this month by signing several new players.

Providing that the 50-year-old is able to get his recruitment spot on during the transfer window, there is no reason why he cannot guide his side to a great deal of success between now and May.

Can you get 16 out of 16 on this Ipswich quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 16 Who did Ipswich sign James Norwood from in the summer? Tranmere Rovers Forest Green Rovers Norwich City Crewe Alexandra

After the club issued a New Year’s message, many Ipswich fans reacted on Twitter.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

Announce a signing — Will Hancock-Smith (@WillHancockSmi2) January 1, 2020

Where are the signings it’s been 19 minutes? — Cairan (@CairanDale) January 1, 2020

2020 year of the blues 🔵⚪️🔵⚪️ — Thomas Lock 🌹 (@ThomasLockMusic) January 1, 2020

Let’s hope it’s a year for the club and all us fans to remember!! 🤞🏻 — Christian Davies (@Christi58198460) January 1, 2020

Only you can make it so! — 𝙽𝙸𝙲𝙺 𝚃𝚄𝙳𝙾𝚁 (@TheRealTudes) January 1, 2020

Transfer window is open boys. Chop, chop. — Ross Wishart (@RossWishart) January 1, 2020

Let’s do this 💙 — FTTUOD (@fttuod) January 1, 2020

U2 bring on 3pts today — Troy Farthing (@TroyFar15033370) January 1, 2020

Happy New Year💙🙌🏻 Let’s make It Town’s Year To Remember👀 — ItfcBluesss (@BluesssItfc) January 1, 2020