Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Ipswich Town

‘Announce a footballer’ – These Ipswich fans react as two new faces arrive at Portman Road

Published

4 mins ago

on

Paul Cook has continued to bring in new personnel to Ipswich Town – but there’s still no additions to his playing squad as he has instead bolstered his coaching staff.

The ex-Wigan boss has pretty much tore last season’s Tractor Boys squad up, releasing eight first-team players and apparently telling the rest of the squad they can find new clubs if the price is right.

It seems as though there’s going to be a full-scale revolution this summer but as of right now there’s no new additions to report on for Ipswich, but it is still early days with the EFL season still not concluded until the play-off finals have taken place this coming weekend.

What Cook has been doing though is addressing his backroom staff, and in recent weeks he’s added former Premier League striker Francis Jeffers, who was coaching in Everton’s under-23’s, and Ian Craney also arrived as a coach having previously been the kitman under Cook at Wigan.

What club do these 21 former Ipswich Town players ply their trade at now?

1 of 21

Tommy Smith

Cook has continued to construct his own staff by adding two more faces to his ensemble, with Andy Costin arriving as head of sports science from Bristol City and former Stevenage centre-back Jon Ashton has left Boro to become Ipswich’s new fitness coach.

Cook will see these moves as positive ones and so do some fans, however others are getting restless and just want new players to be announced.


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Announce a footballer’ – These Ipswich fans react as two new faces arrive at Portman Road

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: