‘Announce a footballer’ – These Ipswich fans react as two new faces arrive at Portman Road

Paul Cook has continued to bring in new personnel to Ipswich Town – but there’s still no additions to his playing squad as he has instead bolstered his coaching staff.

The ex-Wigan boss has pretty much tore last season’s Tractor Boys squad up, releasing eight first-team players and apparently telling the rest of the squad they can find new clubs if the price is right.

It seems as though there’s going to be a full-scale revolution this summer but as of right now there’s no new additions to report on for Ipswich, but it is still early days with the EFL season still not concluded until the play-off finals have taken place this coming weekend.

What Cook has been doing though is addressing his backroom staff, and in recent weeks he’s added former Premier League striker Francis Jeffers, who was coaching in Everton’s under-23’s, and Ian Craney also arrived as a coach having previously been the kitman under Cook at Wigan.

Cook has continued to construct his own staff by adding two more faces to his ensemble, with Andy Costin arriving as head of sports science from Bristol City and former Stevenage centre-back Jon Ashton has left Boro to become Ipswich’s new fitness coach.

Cook will see these moves as positive ones and so do some fans, however others are getting restless and just want new players to be announced.

Its right to get the backroom staff done first before getting the players in, no point having players and no staff to train then or stop them getting injured, better get the structure in place before the players, a house gets the foundations done first or it falls down. #itfc — Stephen Parry (@NW1Stephen) May 24, 2021

I like the additions of people who have won things, and have experience!!! Rather than what we had. Let's introduce a winning mentality and a can do attitude. Rather than one of "well we won't get replaced, coa the club can't afford it" attitude that spiralled out of control — Steve (@SteveITFC) May 24, 2021

There is going to be a shed load announced first week in June, don't worry — Graham Saffery (@GrahamSaffery) May 24, 2021

Ok we will end up with more backroom staff than players soon 😂😂 — Nick King (@King66Nick) May 24, 2021

Hopefully will stop the ridiculous amount of injuries en — Charlie ∆ (@CharlieDr_) May 24, 2021

Good luck to all ! — Avi Arna (@ZigMonVIII) May 24, 2021

Announce a footballer 😴 — TractorBoy101 (@itid1878) May 24, 2021

Cool but we need more than 5 players to start the season — Ryan (@ryan0g1) May 24, 2021