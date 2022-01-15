‘Announce 4-0 win’ – These Preston North End fans react to Ryan Lowe’s team selection for Birmingham clash

He’s had to wait a while but Ryan Lowe will finally get to see his Preston North End side in action at Deepdale once again for the first time in over a month.

After arriving from Plymouth Argyle in early December, Lowe took charge for the very first time against Barnsley and saw his side run out 2-1 winners over the Tykes, but then had to wait a number of weeks to manage again after a spate of postponements due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

In league action though the Lilywhites are unbeaten under Lowe’s leadership thanks to a 2-1 win over Stoke City on January 3, with PNE showing some fighting spirit to come from a goal behind.

Quiz: Can you name which club Preston North End signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 Liam Lindsay Stoke Port Vale Burton Stafford Rangers

An out-of-sorts Birmingham City travel up to Lancashire today needing points to climb up the table but also with a mounting injury list – there’s no sort of issues like that for North End right now and Lowe’s team selection has been pretty straight-forward for the most part.

There’s only one change from the win over Stoke over two weeks ago and that’s an enforced one as Josh Earl has suffered an injury, meaning Greg Cunningham will slot in at wing-back.

Let’s see what North End fans are saying about Lowe’s selection this afternoon.

Ched Evans the boy 💯 https://t.co/JcKyQTaCmz — oli (@olibennett11) January 15, 2022

McCann has to start every game for me but let's see how we play. UTW — Jack Dixon (@jackdixon3) January 15, 2022

Announce 4-0 win — Alan Baldwin (@albalders39) January 15, 2022

3 points whites 💙 — Jack Woodruff (@jack_woody27) January 15, 2022

Cmon you whites — chris grogan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@ChrisGrogan_) January 15, 2022

STOP PLAYING POTTS. I hope the only reason Barky isn't starting is that he's just recovered — 10 step_YT (@10step_PNEFCfan) January 15, 2022