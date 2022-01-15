Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Preston North End

‘Announce 4-0 win’ – These Preston North End fans react to Ryan Lowe’s team selection for Birmingham clash

Published

9 seconds ago

on

He’s had to wait a while but Ryan Lowe will finally get to see his Preston North End side in action at Deepdale once again for the first time in over a month.

After arriving from Plymouth Argyle in early December, Lowe took charge for the very first time against Barnsley and saw his side run out 2-1 winners over the Tykes, but then had to wait a number of weeks to manage again after a spate of postponements due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

In league action though the Lilywhites are unbeaten under Lowe’s leadership thanks to a 2-1 win over Stoke City on January 3, with PNE showing some fighting spirit to come from a goal behind.

Quiz: Can you name which club Preston North End signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28

Liam Lindsay

An out-of-sorts Birmingham City travel up to Lancashire today needing points to climb up the table but also with a mounting injury list – there’s no sort of issues like that for North End right now and Lowe’s team selection has been pretty straight-forward for the most part.

There’s only one change from the win over Stoke over two weeks ago and that’s an enforced one as Josh Earl has suffered an injury, meaning Greg Cunningham will slot in at wing-back.

Let’s see what North End fans are saying about Lowe’s selection this afternoon.


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Announce 4-0 win’ – These Preston North End fans react to Ryan Lowe’s team selection for Birmingham clash

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: