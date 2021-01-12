Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Charlton Athletic News

‘Announce 3 points’ – These Charlton fans react to XI v Rochdale

Published

9 mins ago

on

Charlton Athletic face Rochdale this evening in Sky Bet League One as they look to bounce back from their loss against Accrington Stanley on Friday night.

The Addicks remain in the play-off picture but form has been a bit patchy in recent matches, with no win in four, and the loss last time out at The Valley left Lee Bowyer heavily criticising a number of his players.

A response is what he will be looking for this evening, then, with them coming up against a Rochdale side that took part in an entertaining 3-3 draw at the weekend against Crewe Alexandra, where they came back from 3-0 down in the second-half.

Bowyer will be looking to avoid such drama tonight, however, and will want a professional performance from his players.

He’s released his line-up, so let’s take a look at what Addicks fans think of the team he’s named with the clash underway at 7pm…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Announce 3 points’ – These Charlton fans react to XI v Rochdale

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: