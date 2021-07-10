‘Announce 10 year contract’, ‘Sign him before Wigan do’ – These Portsmouth fans react as 20-year-old trialist steals the show in pre-season friendly

Danny Cowley is having to deal a tough hand this summer at Portsmouth as they cut their cloth accordingly following their failure to get into last season’s League One play-offs.

A loss on the final day of the season to Accrington Stanley meant that Pompey dropped out of the top six, and they lost several key players this summer to League One rivals despite offering new deals.

They were on reduced terms though because of the financial impact that COVID had on the club – it was revealed that they were losing up to £700,000 a month due to playing behind closed doors and that will impact this summer’s transfer business.

The likes of Shaun Williams and Ryan Tunnicliffe have come in on permanent deals and it looks as though Cowley will have to shop around the free agents market to find some potential gems – and he may have stumbled across one in the form of Gassan Ahadme.

The 20-year-old Moroccan is a free agent having been released by Norwich City this summer, and spent time on loan in Spain at Real Oviedo last season without making many appearances.

How well do you know Portsmouth’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 Anya Shrubsole was awarded an MBE for services to what? Cricket Charity Science Football

But he has made an immediate impact on Pompey fans as after being introduced at half time of a pre-season friendly against Havant & Waterlooville today, Ahadme netted a 26-minute hat-trick to put the non-league side to the sword.

Pomepy won 5-2 in the end thanks to Ahadme’s three goals and there are now major calls for Cowley to make the Moroccan his next signing.

Announce lifetime contract — Sam Williams (@SamWilliamsPFC) July 10, 2021

Talk about taking your opportunity. Fair play to him — Dan Holland (@ThePurpleLurple) July 10, 2021

Sign him up now — JC (@jackcummins_9) July 10, 2021

Just give him his contract with the match ball — Brookler (@Broookler) July 10, 2021

Sounds good 👍 — Peter Radford (@petestaxi) July 10, 2021

Sign him before Wigan do — Neil Humphreys (@Nelie_Humphreys) July 10, 2021

Announce 10 year contract https://t.co/okek15UwDf — A (@AR11_89) July 10, 2021

Sell Curtis and give this player all the money we make as their wages. https://t.co/uNgfoVQJww — Brad Sked (@Brad_Sked) July 10, 2021

Sign up the Moroccan bagsman 🔥🙌😂 https://t.co/AUGWEp3ZdA — Samuel Knight 💥 (@SamKnight9) July 10, 2021