Anjorin starts: The predicted Huddersfield Town XI to play Forest in the FA Cup on Monday

After an excellent weekend that saw them move second in the Championship table, Huddersfield Town turn their attention to the FA Cup on Monday, as they face fellow promotion hopefuls Nottingham Forest in the fifth round of the competition.

The Terriers made it 18 games unbeaten in all competitions with a 3-0 victory over Peterborough on Friday, and will be looking to build on that at the City Ground.

Success in that tie would secure a quarter final clash with Liverpool at the John Smith’s Stadium, an appealing reward if they can claim victory over Steve Cooper’s side.

But with the promotion battle also to be considered, Terriers boss Carlos Corberan faces some big calls when it comes to his team selection.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the Huddersfield starting line-up we expect to see for that FA Cup encounter with Nottingham Forest.

Given the importance of the battle for promotion, and the quick turnaround from Friday’s game, it seems likely that Corberan will make changes for this one.

The Huddersfield boss has already seemingly all but confirmed that Jamal Blackman will take over from number one ‘keeper Lee Nicholls in goal at The City Ground.

In defence, Naby Sarr could come in at centre back alongside Matty Pearson to ensure he stays sharp, and can give 31-year-old Tom Lees a rest after his two-goal exploits against Peterborough.

Pipa made his return to the matchday squad on Friday as an unused substitute, and could therefore now get a start at right-back to help build his match fitness back up.

In midfield, Lewis O’Brien picked up something of a knock in the victory over Peterborough, so Corberan may choose not to risk the 23-year-old.

That could allow Carel Eiting could come into the XI, with the midfielder’s only other start since returning to the club in January coming in the last round of this competition.

Upfront, Chelsea loanee Tino Anjorin made his first appearance since joining in January on Friday after recovering from injury, and could now get a full debut for the club to help him continue to build his match fitness.

Elsewhere, Jordan Rhodes is another Corberan may want to start on Monday, to ensure top scorer Danny Ward gets a break, with Sorba Thomas offering some consistency and crativity in attack.