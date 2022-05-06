Anjorin starts: The predicted Huddersfield Town XI to face Bristol City on Saturday

Huddersfield Town have just one game left before they compete in the play-offs.

Bournemouth’s midweek victory over Nottingham Forest confirmed that the Terriers would not be earning automatic promotion to the Premier League this season.

But Carlos Corberan’s side are still competing with Forest over who finishes 3rd in the final Championship standings.

This will determine who both clubs will face when the play-offs do start, with four clubs battling it out for the remaining two places.

Both Huddersfield and the Reds will play their first semi-final legs away from home, with their places secure ahead of 5th and 6th.

Meanwhile, Bristol City will have little to play for but pride this weekend with Nigel Pearson’s side currently 17th in the table.

The Robins can’t change position regardless of result, with a five point gap above and below them.

Here is how we predict Corberan will line up his side to face City this Saturday…

Sorba Thomas will miss out due to a knee injury, but the Huddersfield boss is hopeful the 23-year old will return for the play-offs.

Lewis O’Brien has also been confirmed as absent for this weekend, with the forward nursing a hip injury, with Danel Sinani possibly coming into the side in his place.

Corberan could make significant changes in order to rest key players going into those crucial matches.

However, he may want the side to continue their momentum going into the play-offs, which could mean fielding a strong starting XI.

The likes of Naby Sarr and Tino Anjorin could be in line to earn a start in order to gain match sharpness going into the end of season promotion shootout.

Danny Ward will likely still lead the line for the Terriers.

Oliver Turton and Carel Eiting could also be brought into the side, but are more likely to remain on the bench.