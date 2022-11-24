Anjorin in 3rd – Ranked: Huddersfield Town’s top 5 most valuable players right now

Huddersfield Town currently sit bottom of the Championship table and have plenty of work to do on the other side of the World Cup break to stay in the division.

Mark Fotheringham has faith in the group of players he’s got at Huddersfield and he’s already overseen some really good work at the John Smith’s Stadium, putting a good defensive structure in place and making the Terriers that little bit harder to beat.

There’s a lingering feeling when it comes to Huddersfield that the squad has it in them to be really competitive in the Championship, particularly with the number of good defensive players they have.

Adding to that is the fact that a few short months ago, Huddersfield were only 90 minutes away from a Premier League return under Carlos Corberan. A lot has changed with players and coaches moving on, yet there’s still plenty of that squad still around, even if a handful of them are on the sidelines with injury.

That surely helps to fuel Fotheringham’s belief in his pool of players.

We take a look at Huddersfield’s squad here, putting a particular focus on their market values over on transfermarkt, and ranking them in terms of valuation:

4=. Luke Mbete (€2m/£1.7m)

Mbete is one of three Huddersfield players with a market value of €2m.

The Manchester City loanee has had a tough start to life at the John Smith’s Stadium, but did produce a much better defensive performance on his return to the side last time out against Swansea City.

At only 19-years-old, there’s still the potential there for Mbete to get better and his market value to rise.

4=. Duane Holmes (€2m/£1.7m)

Holmes is next up with a market value of €2m.

The versatile midfielder has registered two assists in his 20 appearances in the Championship so far this season, not quite backing up the five goals he scored last year on the way to the play-off final.

The 28-year-old contributing in the second-half of the season could be key to Huddersfield finding their groove in-front of goal.

4=. Matty Pearson (€2m/£1.7m)

Pearson has been sorely missed this season with a foot injury leaving him out of action for the entire campaign.

Fotheringham is itching to get his big central defender back to add to this defensive resurgence.

He’s another valued at €2m.

3. Tino Anjorin (€2.5m/£2.15m)

Anjorin is probably the biggest talent in the Huddersfield squad but injuries and illness have been an issue for him over his two loan spells from Chelsea.

The forward is another that Fotheringham is keen to get back, with Anjorin already showing his class earlier in the season with a brace against West Brom.

Valued at €2.5m he sits at third in this list, but there’s the potential for so much more.

2. Michal Helik (€3m/£2.6m)

Helik has been a big factor behind Huddersfield’s defensive revival under Fotheringham, doing well since signing from Barnsley late in the summer transfer window.

Helik is valued at €3m according to these metrics, leaving the 27-year-old as Huddersfield’s most valuable defender and second most valuable player overall.

1. Sorba Thomas (€5m/£4.3m)

Wales international Sorba Thomas tops the list, perhaps unsurprisingly given he’s the only member of this squad at the World Cup.

After his three goals and 12 assists last season, Thomas landed himself a new long-term deal, which heightens his market value.

Another six assists this season and more set-piece wizardry continues to help his stock rise. He’s valued at €5m, more than any other Huddersfield player.