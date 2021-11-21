Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Hull City

‘Animal on the ball’, ‘Proved me wrong’ – Many Hull City fans react to player’s performance against Birmingham City

Published

2 mins ago

on

Hull City picked up from where they left of after the international break by securing a 2-0 victory over Birmingham City.

The Tigers went into the two-week break after a 2-0 win over Barnsley, and with their latest triumph, they have escaped the relegation zone.

George Honeyman opened the scoring for Grant McCann’s side, when he tapped home from Ryan Longman’s cutback, after The Blues came to a stop thinking that the young winger had taken the ball out of play.

Quiz: Have Hull City ever won an away game at each of these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20

1. The Emirates (Arsenal)

Gary Gardner was then given his marching orders in the 43rd minute, after an incident that followed his late tackle.

Mallik Wilks doubled Hull’s lead and completed the scoring at the MKM Stadium in the 57th minute, after he headed home from Keane Lewis-Potter’s floated cross to the back post.

Lewis-Potter and Longman caused chaos for the Birmingham backline, with the latter justifying  his inclusion in the starting XI in what was only his fourth league appearance.

The 21-year-old, who is on loan from Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion, spent last season with AFC Wimbledon, where he shone for The Dons.

Here, we take a look at how Hull fans have reacted on Twitter to Longman’s performance against The Blues yesterday…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Animal on the ball’, ‘Proved me wrong’ – Many Hull City fans react to player’s performance against Birmingham City

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: